Catriona Matthew tapped for second European Solheim Cup captaincy

Catriona Matthew will attempt to pull off something two years from now that no European Solheim Cup captain has ever done: She’ll try to become the first captain to successfully defend the cup on U.S. soil.

Indeed, the 50-year-old Scot will try to become Europe’s first multiple Solheim Cup-winning captain.

Matthew will once again lead the European team when she takes the trophy to Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio in 2021. She led Europe to a dramatic 14 ½ – 13 ½ victory at Gleneagles this year.

Matthew, who counts three victories in her nine appearances as a player, was on the only Solheim Cup team to win the match in the United States. That was in 2013 when Liselotte Neumann captained the European team. The 2009 Women’s British Open winner fully understands the enormity of the task at hand.

"Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland was a dream come true but backing that up with a win in America would be even better," Matthew said.

“Winning the Solheim Cup in Scotland was a dream come true but backing that up with a win in America would be even better,” Matthew said.

“It’s always harder to win on U.S. soil, but I’m honored to be tasked with the mission. I was lucky enough to be part of the first European team to win on U.S. soil at Colorado Golf Club in 2013 and so know what’s possible.”

Suzann Pettersen holed Europe’s winning putt at Gleneagles and then announced her retirement from competitive golf. She would have been in the frame to lead Europe in Toledo, but will probably have to wait until the 2023 match.

The Norwegian was originally meant to take the role of vice-captain at Gleneagles along with Laura Davies and Kathryn Imrie, but swapped places with an out-of-form Mel Reid. Matthew announced that Pettersen, Davies and Imrie will return as vice captains.

“I’m thrilled that Catriona is returning as captain,” Pettersen said. “She’s a class act and obviously inspires all the players and team members around her. She’s not only a Solheim Cup legend, but she’s also a great leader, friend and mother. She had the faith in me to choose me as a wildcard pick, for which I will forever be grateful and she deserves all the credit.”

Said Davis, “Catriona was such a great captain that she deserves the chance to go and get the trophy back again.”