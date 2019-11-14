Round 1 of Mayakoba Golf Classic washed out

The PGA Tour’s one-week hiatus extended at least one more day when rain and thunderstorms canceled the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on Thursday.

After several delays to the scheduled 7 a.m. ET opening tee time, the decision was made at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday to begin the first round at 7 a.m. ET on Friday.

The El Cameleon Golf Club has been soaked by more than 10 inches of rain since Sunday and the afternoon forecast included pop-up storms and potential heavy downpours that could last for as much an hour. Drainage already was a concern.

“The bottom line is we just don’t have a golf course that’s playable,” said Slugger White, the PGA Tour’s senior Vice President of rules and competition. “We’ve got situations out there where we could lose balls in areas that we have no virtual certainty where it was. There’s so many scenarios out there that just don’t fit making an effort. Nothing’s draining.”

El Camaleon Golf Club has taken on over 10 inches of rain since Sunday with a wave of heavy rain lurking off the shore and more storms likely tonight and tomorrow.

It’s expected annually at Mayakoba, but not to this extent.#slog — Will Haskett (@willhaskett) November 14, 2019

“Everything always drains to the mangroves here and there’s no place for it to go with that much rain,” White continued. “Tomorrow, unfortunately, is going to look almost about the same until we get here and see what happens. Monday’s always in the mix. Obviously, we hope to finish on Sunday, but Monday will always be there.”

The last time a round on the PGA Tour was suspended without any play was the second round of the 2019 Zozo Championship, but the last time a first round was suspended without any play dates back to the 2103 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The last time play was suspended at the Mayakoba Golf Classic was 2017, and marked the sixth year in 13 playings of the Mayakoba that the tournament has experienced weather delays (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019).

Multiple weather delays during the 2015 Mayakoba Golf Classic forced a Monday finish won by Graeme McDowell.