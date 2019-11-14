Louis Oosthuizen rises from sick bed to lead Nedbank Challenge

Louis Oosthuizen didn’t let illness get in the way of taking the first-round lead in the $7.5 million Nedbank Golf Challenge. The South African rose from his sick bed to fire a bogey-free 63, 9 under, to take a three-shot lead into the second round.

Beware the injured golfer, indeed!

Illinois grad Thomas Detry is Oosthuizen’s closest rival after the Belgian returned a 66. Italy’s Guido Detry is four shots adrift at 5 under. Defending champion Lee Westwood, Ernie Els and Zander Lombard are in a tie for fourth at 4 under.

Oosthuizen woke up in pain in the middle of the night before the opening round, and thought he might not be able to play.

“Considering that at 3 a.m. this morning I didn’t think I was going to tee it up, I’m very chuffed (happy) with that round,” Oosthuizen said.

“I woke yesterday with kidney stones and this morning was very uncomfortable, but it sort of eased at 6-7am. You could see me walking slower and just going at everything a little slower out there.

“But I know I played good at the WGC-HSBC Champions two weeks ago and I know the swing is there, the putting’s there. I just need to be healthy to play.”

The 2010 Open Championship winner has nine European Tour wins, five of which have come in his homeland. He won the South African Open for the first time earlier this year, but has never won the Nedbank. However, he has three top 10s in his previous four appearances at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

“I just love this golf course. One of my first wins on the Sunshine Tour was here, the Dimension Data. Every time I play here, it brings back a lot of good memories.”

Detry is still looking for his first win after nearly three full seasons on the European Tour. He only had one blemish on his card, a bogey at the par-5 second hole.

“I had it going pretty quickly,” said Detry, who is ranked 66th on the Race to Dubai. “I have got good vibes out here. I played pretty well here last year. Not quite as good as Louis today, but pretty happy.

“I’ve been playing really, really well recently. You know, again last week, I was 11 under after two rounds and didn’t play quite as good on the weekend. I’m very comfortable with my game. If I can keep the putter hot for four days, then something might happen.”

Westwood’s victory last year was his 24th on the European Tour.

“You can’t win this tournament on the first day,” Westwood said. “Anything under 70 always feels like a great start to this tournament.

“I played well. Controlled the ball flight. Could have hit a few more fairways. Would have made it a little easier. I was in the rough too often, but no bogeys and 68 was a great start.”