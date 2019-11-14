Mayakoba Golf Classic live updates, scores, TV info

The PGA Tour is back in action this week with the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

It’s the 10th event on a 49-tournament schedule this season.

Matt Kuchar is the defending champion at the Mayakoba. His win last season erupted weeks later into “Caddie Gate”. Meanwhile, Brendon Todd, the winner in Bermuda two weeks ago, looks to continue his resurgence. Jason Day hopes he’s done with a rotating cast of caddies. And Jason Dufner is in the field, fresh off the news of his new deal with Cobra.

The first groups are off at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday. Golf Channel’s live coverage of the first round comes on at 1 p.m. ET.

