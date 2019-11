Mayakoba Golf Classic field, by the rankings

After an off week, the PGA Tour is back in action in Mexico for the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Among the most notable names in the field is Viktor Hovland who will be paired with Kristoffer Ventura and Alvaro Ortiz for the event’s first two rounds.

Hovland also happens the be the highest ranked player in the field according to the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings.

MORE: Tee times, TV info | Odds | Fantasy | PGA Tour schedule, results

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

Mayakoba Golf Classic field