Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Illinois Wesleyan sits at No. 1

By November 15, 2019 3:44 pm

Illinois Wesleyan has solidified itself as the top team in Division III college golf after the fall portion of the 2019-20 season.

The Titans won five events this fall to claim the No. 1 ranking, followed by former No. 1 Emory, Huntingdon, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Hampden-Sydney.

Division III

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Previous Ranking

1

Illinois Wesleyan (16)

424

1

2

Emory (1)

406

3

3

Huntingdon

381

2

4

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

375

5

5

Hampden-Sydney

349

4

6

St. Thomas (MN)

332

8

7

Gustavus Adolphus

302

16

8

Carnegie Mellon

287

10

9

Wittenberg

280

6

10

NYU

255

18

11

Methodist

241

7

12

Guilford

231

11

13

Wisconsin-Eau Claire

213

14

14

Southwestern (TX)

174

12

15

RPI

173

NR

16

Redlands

167

15

17

Babson

163

20

18

Oglethorpe

112

13

19

Aurora

84

24

20

Christopher Newport

80

NR

21

Williams

73

22

22

Denison

69

NR

23

Webster

63

NR

24

Washington & Lee

58

9

25

Saint Johns (MN)

49

19

