Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Illinois Wesleyan sits at No. 1

Illinois Wesleyan has solidified itself as the top team in Division III college golf after the fall portion of the 2019-20 season.
The Titans won five events this fall to claim the No. 1 ranking, followed by former No. 1 Emory, Huntingdon, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and Hampden-Sydney.
Division III
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Previous Ranking
|
1
|
Illinois Wesleyan (16)
|
424
|
1
|
2
|
Emory (1)
|
406
|
3
|
3
|
Huntingdon
|
381
|
2
|
4
|
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|
375
|
5
|
5
|
Hampden-Sydney
|
349
|
4
|
6
|
St. Thomas (MN)
|
332
|
8
|
7
|
Gustavus Adolphus
|
302
|
16
|
8
|
Carnegie Mellon
|
287
|
10
|
9
|
Wittenberg
|
280
|
6
|
10
|
NYU
|
255
|
18
|
11
|
Methodist
|
241
|
7
|
12
|
Guilford
|
231
|
11
|
13
|
Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|
213
|
14
|
14
|
Southwestern (TX)
|
174
|
12
|
15
|
RPI
|
173
|
NR
|
16
|
Redlands
|
167
|
15
|
17
|
Babson
|
163
|
20
|
18
|
Oglethorpe
|
112
|
13
|
19
|
Aurora
|
84
|
24
|
20
|
Christopher Newport
|
80
|
NR
|
21
|
Williams
|
73
|
22
|
22
|
Denison
|
69
|
NR
|
23
|
Webster
|
63
|
NR
|
24
|
Washington & Lee
|
58
|
9
|
25
|
Saint Johns (MN)
|
49
|
19
Comments