Danny Lee flirts with 59, shoots 62 to lead at Mayakoba Golf Classic

Danny Lee flirted with shooting a magical 59, but settled for a 9-under 62 to grab the early lead at El Cameleon Golf Course in the first round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Lee, 29, did most of his damage on the front nine, posting a 7-under 29, which tied his career low nine-hole score. Lee made a birdie on the first hole, and then after a pair of pars, his putter warmed up. He played Nos. 4-8 in 6 under, including an eagle at the par-5 fifth hole. That streak is the longest birdie-eagle streak in the tournament’s 13-year history. It was shades of 2014 for Lee, when he strung together seven birdies in a row on the front nine in the fourth round.

This time, Lee kept the momentum going with birdies at Nos. 11 and 12 to get to 10 under and thoughts of 59 began floating in his head. Lee had a 15-foot putt for birdie at 14, but gunned it through the break and missed the comebacker for his lone bogey of the day. That took some of the wind out of his sail and he finished with four straight pars coming home.

Still, Lee’s start, which was played under preferred lies due to heavy rain that prevented play on Thursday, threatened the course record of 10-under 61 held by Roland Thatcher. The El Cameleon course has always been a favorite of Lee’s. He was the runner-up last year and finished T-3 in 2014. According to the PGA Tour, he has shot 29 on the front nine twice in 18 career rounds at El Cameleon and has never broken 30 anywhere else in 666 rounds.

Lee, who has one career Tour title, entered this week on a roll, having finished second at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and T-10 at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

Lee’s 62 on Friday was one stroke better than Adam Long and Brendon Todd, winner of the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, who missed a 5-foot birdie putt at the last to tie Lee. Vaughn Taylor was another shot back with a 7-under 64.