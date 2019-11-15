Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Barry remains No. 1

Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Barry remains No. 1

College

Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Barry remains No. 1

By November 15, 2019 1:49 pm

By: |

Another ranking, another week at No. 1 for Barry.

The Buccaneers ended the fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season atop the Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia Southwestern State, West Florida, USC-Aiken and Lynn.

Division II

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Previous Rank

1

Barry (15)

518

1

2

Georgia Southwestern State (3)

491

3

3

West Florida (1)

446

2

4

USC-Aiken

404

5

5

Lynn (1)

392

6

6

Oklahoma Christian (1)

375

7

7

Lincoln Memorial

333

16

8

Arkansas Tech

323

4

9

Simon Fraser

312

8

10

Lee

285

10

11

St. Mary’s (TX)

280

9

12

Saint Leo

236

12

13

Florida Tech

233

18

14

Delta State

191

15

15

Central Missouri

183

13

16

Colorado School of Mines

175

14

17

Findlay

162

22

18

Midwestern State

133

21

19

Florida Southern

122

11

20

Sonoma State

117

NR

21

St. Edwards

112

19

22

Rollins

99

NR

23

Columbus State

90

20

24

Wayne State (MI)

63

NR

25

Limestone

58

NR

Dropped From Ranking: Chico State (23); Concordia Univ., Oregon (17); Nova Southeastern (25); Washburn (24).

Others Receiving Votes: CSU-Monterey Bay, 48; Carson-Newman, 43; Valdosta State, 42; Chico State, 39; Nova Southeastern, 36; Queens, 34; Young Harris, 32; Washburn, 31; West Georgia, 31; Lander, 29; Concordia (OR), 27; Newberry, 27; Mount Olive, 24; Henderson State, 23; Western Washington, 22; Central Oklahoma, 21; CSU-San Marcos, 17; Missouri-St. Louis, 15; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 14; Southern Wesleyan, 14; Winona State, 14; Clayton State, 13; North Georgia, 12; Indianapolis, 9; Missouri Western State, 9; North Greenville, 9; Grand Valley State, 8; King, 7; Tiffin, 7; Flagler, 6; Trevecca Nazarene, 6; Lindenwood, 5; Dixie State, 5; Le Moyne, 4; Montevallo, 3; Coker, 2; Concord, 2; Northeastern State, 1; Northwood Univ., 1.

, , , College

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home