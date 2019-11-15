Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Barry remains No. 1

Another ranking, another week at No. 1 for Barry.
The Buccaneers ended the fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season atop the Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, followed by Georgia Southwestern State, West Florida, USC-Aiken and Lynn.
Division II
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Previous Rank
|
1
|
Barry (15)
|
518
|
1
|
2
|
Georgia Southwestern State (3)
|
491
|
3
|
3
|
West Florida (1)
|
446
|
2
|
4
|
USC-Aiken
|
404
|
5
|
5
|
Lynn (1)
|
392
|
6
|
6
|
Oklahoma Christian (1)
|
375
|
7
|
7
|
Lincoln Memorial
|
333
|
16
|
8
|
Arkansas Tech
|
323
|
4
|
9
|
Simon Fraser
|
312
|
8
|
10
|
Lee
|
285
|
10
|
11
|
St. Mary’s (TX)
|
280
|
9
|
12
|
Saint Leo
|
236
|
12
|
13
|
Florida Tech
|
233
|
18
|
14
|
Delta State
|
191
|
15
|
15
|
Central Missouri
|
183
|
13
|
16
|
Colorado School of Mines
|
175
|
14
|
17
|
Findlay
|
162
|
22
|
18
|
Midwestern State
|
133
|
21
|
19
|
Florida Southern
|
122
|
11
|
20
|
Sonoma State
|
117
|
NR
|
21
|
St. Edwards
|
112
|
19
|
22
|
Rollins
|
99
|
NR
|
23
|
Columbus State
|
90
|
20
|
24
|
Wayne State (MI)
|
63
|
NR
|
25
|
Limestone
|
58
|
NR
Dropped From Ranking: Chico State (23); Concordia Univ., Oregon (17); Nova Southeastern (25); Washburn (24).
Others Receiving Votes: CSU-Monterey Bay, 48; Carson-Newman, 43; Valdosta State, 42; Chico State, 39; Nova Southeastern, 36; Queens, 34; Young Harris, 32; Washburn, 31; West Georgia, 31; Lander, 29; Concordia (OR), 27; Newberry, 27; Mount Olive, 24; Henderson State, 23; Western Washington, 22; Central Oklahoma, 21; CSU-San Marcos, 17; Missouri-St. Louis, 15; Colorado-Colorado Springs, 14; Southern Wesleyan, 14; Winona State, 14; Clayton State, 13; North Georgia, 12; Indianapolis, 9; Missouri Western State, 9; North Greenville, 9; Grand Valley State, 8; King, 7; Tiffin, 7; Flagler, 6; Trevecca Nazarene, 6; Lindenwood, 5; Dixie State, 5; Le Moyne, 4; Montevallo, 3; Coker, 2; Concord, 2; Northeastern State, 1; Northwood Univ., 1.
