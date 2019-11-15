Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Oklahoma ends fall with No. 1 ranking

The fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season has come and gone, and there’s a new team atop the rankings.
Oklahoma moved from third to first in the latest Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, switching spots with former No. 1 team Georgia Tech. Texas Tech sits in second, with Pepperdine and Duke rounding out the top five.
Division I
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Previous Rank
|1
|Oklahoma (15)
|542
|3
|2
|Texas Tech (7)
|530
|4
|3
|Georgia Tech
|508
|1
|4
|Pepperdine
|461
|5
|5
|Duke
|448
|T-10
|6
|Wake Forest
|425
|2
|7
|Notre Dame
|384
|9
|8
|Colorado State
|365
|21
|9
|BYU
|353
|6
|10
|Arizona State
|322
|7
|11
|Baylor
|312
|13
|12
|North Carolina
|293
|12
|13
|SMU
|273
|8
|14
|Arizona
|242
|15
|15
|Louisville
|231
|T-10
|T-16
|Auburn
|213
|19
|T-16
|Texas A&M
|213
|16
|18
|Washington
|194
|17
|19
|Texas
|149
|18
|20
|Georgia
|131
|20
|21
|UCLA
|120
|NR
|22
|Clemson
|115
|14
|23
|Arkansas
|84
|24
|24
|Oregon State
|81
|22
|25
|LSU
|47
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Tennessee (25); Vanderbilt (23).
Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt, 39; Tennessee, 30; California, 8; North Florida, 8; East Tennessee State, 7; UCF, 6; Stanford, 6; UAB, 4; James Madison, 2; Mississippi, 2; Houston, 1; South Carolina, 1.
