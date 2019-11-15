Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Oklahoma ends fall with No. 1 ranking

The fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season has come and gone, and there’s a new team atop the rankings.

Oklahoma moved from third to first in the latest Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, switching spots with former No. 1 team Georgia Tech. Texas Tech sits in second, with Pepperdine and Duke rounding out the top five.

Division I

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank 1 Oklahoma (15) 542 3 2 Texas Tech (7) 530 4 3 Georgia Tech 508 1 4 Pepperdine 461 5 5 Duke 448 T-10 6 Wake Forest 425 2 7 Notre Dame 384 9 8 Colorado State 365 21 9 BYU 353 6 10 Arizona State 322 7 11 Baylor 312 13 12 North Carolina 293 12 13 SMU 273 8 14 Arizona 242 15 15 Louisville 231 T-10 T-16 Auburn 213 19 T-16 Texas A&M 213 16 18 Washington 194 17 19 Texas 149 18 20 Georgia 131 20 21 UCLA 120 NR 22 Clemson 115 14 23 Arkansas 84 24 24 Oregon State 81 22 25 LSU 47 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Tennessee (25); Vanderbilt (23).

Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt, 39; Tennessee, 30; California, 8; North Florida, 8; East Tennessee State, 7; UCF, 6; Stanford, 6; UAB, 4; James Madison, 2; Mississippi, 2; Houston, 1; South Carolina, 1.