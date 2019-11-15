Aces wild at Mayakoba Golf Classic

Aces are wild at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The first round is only halfway done and already there have been two hole-in-ones at the fourth hole on Friday — in back to back groups, no less.

First, it was Cameron Tringale who marked a one on his scorecard at the 112-yard, par 3 at El Cameleon Golf Club. It was his second career hole-in-one on the PGA Tour (2011 Valspar Championship), and the second ace at the fourth hole in tournament history (Aaron Wise did the trick in Round 1 in 2016). Tringale signed for 3-under 68.

But, Tringale can split the bar bill for his heroics with rookie Chase Seiffert, who recorded his first hole-in-one on Tour at the fourth. Seiffert also carded 3-under 68.

And another ace at No.4, this time for @ChaseSeiffert , his first hole-in-one on TOUR https://t.co/e0YhVMkgCt — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) November 15, 2019

Two aces ups the tally to seven in the first 10 events of the 2019-20 season. There were 36 holes-in-one last season.

The National Hole-in-One Registry says that the odds of a PGA Tour pro getting a hole in one is 3,000-to-1. (It also says the “average” golfer has a 12,000-to-1 shot at making an ace).