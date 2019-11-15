NAIA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: College of Coastal Georgia leads the way

The fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season has come and gone but the top of the rankings have been unchanged.
College of Coastal Georgia and Keiser remain Nos. 1 and 2 in the NAIA rankings, followed by Point, Ottawa (Arizona) and Victoria.
NAIA
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Previous Ranking
|
1
|
College of Coastal Georgia (9)
|
249
|
1
|
2
|
Keiser (1)
|
240
|
2
|
3
|
Point
|
222
|
7
|
4
|
Ottawa (AZ)
|
212
|
4
|
5
|
Victoria
|
205
|
8
|
6
|
Dalton State
|
202
|
5
|
7
|
Oklahoma City
|
197
|
10
|
8
|
Texas Wesleyan
|
174
|
3
|
9
|
Wayland Baptist
|
160
|
11
|
10
|
South Carolina Beaufort
|
159
|
6
|
11
|
Southeastern (FL)
|
158
|
T-13
|
12
|
Thomas (GA)
|
136
|
T-13
|
13
|
Bellevue University
|
134
|
12
|
14
|
Truett-McConnell
|
115
|
18
|
15
|
Morningside
|
102
|
T-16
|
T-16
|
Cumberland
|
79
|
21
|
T-16
|
Reinhardt
|
79
|
25
|
18
|
SCAD Savannah
|
69
|
NR
|
19
|
British Columbia
|
60
|
9
|
20
|
Missouri Valley College
|
59
|
T-16
|
21
|
Grand View
|
56
|
20
|
22
|
Johnson & Wales University (FL)
|
54
|
15
|
23
|
Central Baptist
|
49
|
19
|
24
|
Tennessee Wesleyan
|
39
|
NR
|
25
|
Lindsey Wilson
|
20
|
22
Comments