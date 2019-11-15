Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

NAIA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: College of Coastal Georgia leads the way

Generic Golf Balls

NAIA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: College of Coastal Georgia leads the way

College

NAIA Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: College of Coastal Georgia leads the way

By November 15, 2019 3:52 pm

By: |

The fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season has come and gone but the top of the rankings have been unchanged.

College of Coastal Georgia and Keiser remain Nos. 1 and 2 in the NAIA rankings, followed by Point, Ottawa (Arizona) and Victoria.

NAIA

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Previous Ranking

1

College of Coastal Georgia (9)

249

1

2

Keiser (1)

240

2

3

Point

222

7

4

Ottawa (AZ)

212

4

5

Victoria

205

8

6

Dalton State

202

5

7

Oklahoma City

197

10

8

Texas Wesleyan

174

3

9

Wayland Baptist

160

11

10

South Carolina Beaufort

159

6

11

Southeastern (FL)

158

T-13

12

Thomas (GA)

136

T-13

13

Bellevue University

134

12

14

Truett-McConnell

115

18

15

Morningside

102

T-16

T-16

Cumberland

79

21

T-16

Reinhardt

79

25

18

SCAD Savannah

69

NR

19

British Columbia

60

9

20

Missouri Valley College

59

T-16

21

Grand View

56

20

22

Johnson & Wales University (FL)

54

15

23

Central Baptist

49

19

24

Tennessee Wesleyan

39

NR

25

Lindsey Wilson

20

22

, , , College

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home