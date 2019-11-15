Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
NJCAA Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Ranger moves to No. 1

College

By November 15, 2019 4:36 pm

In the final rankings of the fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season Ranger moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the NJCAA Division I rankings.

Ranger earned 69 points to claim the top spot, followed by Midland, Hutchinson, Odessa and New Mexico JC.

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Previous Rank

1

Ranger (6)

69

3

2

Midland

60

1

3

Hutchinson

50

4

4

Odessa

45

6

5

New Mexico JC

40

T-8

6

Central Alabama (1)

39

2

7

Indian Hills

33

5

8

McLennan

19

NR

9

Iowa Western

14

T-8

10

Eastern Arizona

11

NR

Dropped From Ranking: Eastern Florida State (7); John A. Logan (10).

Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Florida State, 4; Garden City, 1.

