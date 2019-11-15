NJCAA Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Ranger moves to No. 1

In the final rankings of the fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season Ranger moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the NJCAA Division I rankings.
Ranger earned 69 points to claim the top spot, followed by Midland, Hutchinson, Odessa and New Mexico JC.
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Previous Rank
|
1
|
Ranger (6)
|
69
|
3
|
2
|
Midland
|
60
|
1
|
3
|
Hutchinson
|
50
|
4
|
4
|
Odessa
|
45
|
6
|
5
|
New Mexico JC
|
40
|
T-8
|
6
|
Central Alabama (1)
|
39
|
2
|
7
|
Indian Hills
|
33
|
5
|
8
|
McLennan
|
19
|
NR
|
9
|
Iowa Western
|
14
|
T-8
|
10
|
Eastern Arizona
|
11
|
NR
Dropped From Ranking: Eastern Florida State (7); John A. Logan (10).
Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Florida State, 4; Garden City, 1.
