NJCAA Division I Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Ranger moves to No. 1

In the final rankings of the fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season Ranger moved up from No. 3 to No. 1 in the NJCAA Division I rankings.

Ranger earned 69 points to claim the top spot, followed by Midland, Hutchinson, Odessa and New Mexico JC.

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank 1 Ranger (6) 69 3 2 Midland 60 1 3 Hutchinson 50 4 4 Odessa 45 6 5 New Mexico JC 40 T-8 6 Central Alabama (1) 39 2 7 Indian Hills 33 5 8 McLennan 19 NR 9 Iowa Western 14 T-8 10 Eastern Arizona 11 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Eastern Florida State (7); John A. Logan (10).

Others Receiving Votes: Eastern Florida State, 4; Garden City, 1.