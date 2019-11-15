NJCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Kirkwood remains No. 1

The top four spots on the NJCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll remained the same in the final rankings of the fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season.

Kirkwood leads the way, followed by South Mountain, Mississippi Gulf Coast and Parkland. The only new team to the top five is No. 5 Mesa, previously seventh.

Division II

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points Previous Ranking 1 Kirkwood (3) 66 1 2 South Mountain (4) 65 2 3 Mississippi Gulf Coast 58 3 4 Parkland 39 4 5 Mesa 36 7 6 Meridian 29 5 7 Walters State 28 6 8 Tyler JC 24 8 9 Des Moines Area 18 10 T-10 Black Hawk 7 9 T-10 Copiah Lincoln 7 NR

Dropped From Ranking: None.

Others Receiving Votes: Murray State (OK), 4; Georgia Military, 3; Rend Lake, 1.