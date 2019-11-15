Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
NJCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Kirkwood remains No. 1

NJCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Kirkwood remains No. 1

NJCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Kirkwood remains No. 1

November 15, 2019

The top four spots on the NJCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll remained the same in the final rankings of the fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season.

Kirkwood leads the way, followed by South Mountain, Mississippi Gulf Coast and Parkland. The only new team to the top five is No. 5 Mesa, previously seventh.

Division II

Rank

University (First Place Votes)

Points

Previous Ranking

1

Kirkwood (3)

66

1

2

South Mountain (4)

65

2

3

Mississippi Gulf Coast

58

3

4

Parkland

39

4

5

Mesa

36

7

6

Meridian

29

5

7

Walters State

28

6

8

Tyler JC

24

8

9

Des Moines Area

18

10

T-10

Black Hawk

7

9

T-10

Copiah Lincoln

7

NR

Dropped From Ranking: None.

Others Receiving Votes: Murray State (OK), 4; Georgia Military, 3; Rend Lake, 1.

