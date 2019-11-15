NJCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll: Kirkwood remains No. 1

The top four spots on the NJCAA Division II Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll remained the same in the final rankings of the fall portion of the 2019-20 college golf season.
Kirkwood leads the way, followed by South Mountain, Mississippi Gulf Coast and Parkland. The only new team to the top five is No. 5 Mesa, previously seventh.
Division II
|
Rank
|
University (First Place Votes)
|
Points
|
Previous Ranking
|
1
|
Kirkwood (3)
|
66
|
1
|
2
|
South Mountain (4)
|
65
|
2
|
3
|
Mississippi Gulf Coast
|
58
|
3
|
4
|
Parkland
|
39
|
4
|
5
|
Mesa
|
36
|
7
|
6
|
Meridian
|
29
|
5
|
7
|
Walters State
|
28
|
6
|
8
|
Tyler JC
|
24
|
8
|
9
|
Des Moines Area
|
18
|
10
|
T-10
|
Black Hawk
|
7
|
9
|
T-10
|
Copiah Lincoln
|
7
|
NR
Dropped From Ranking: None.
Others Receiving Votes: Murray State (OK), 4; Georgia Military, 3; Rend Lake, 1.
