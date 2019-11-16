European Tour player gets 'best result for the worst golf shot you've ever seen'

Hitting out of a sand trap is no day at the beach for the normal golfer, but week in and week out, the professionals on television make it look easy.

Every now and then, however, a pro will look like an average Joe, which was the case on Saturday for Denmark’s Joachim Hansen during the third round of the European Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge.

On the par-4 sixth hole at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa, Hansen horribly mishit his ball out of the bunker, blasting it off the hosel and into the grassy bank. What happened from there was something you have to see to believe.

Bad shot, amazing outcome 🤯 The luckiest shot you'll see all season! #NGC2019 #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/kWFB5KaDxY — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 16, 2019

“The best result for the worst golf shot you’ve ever seen,” said the broadcast.

Hansen shot a 1-under 71 on Saturday and will enter the final round T-6 at 6 under, five shots off the lead.

How come that never happens to you or me, right?