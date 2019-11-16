Mayakoba Golf Classic: Round 3 tee times, TV info

The Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club began Friday, a day late thanks to inclement weather that totally washed out play on Thursday.

With 36 holes remaining, players will go as long as they can Sunday before darkness, and the 72-hole event will conclude Monday. Even with the new policy of top 65 and ties making the cut, 82 players advanced to the final two rounds.

The third-round tee times can be seen below.

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 3

1st tee

Tee time Players 7 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Matthew NeSmith, Harry Higgs 7:10 a.m. Abraham Ancer, Brice Garnett, Luke Donald 7:20 a.m. C.T. Pan, Scott Harrington, Brian Gay 7:30 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Ryan Armour, Patton Kizzire 7:40 a.m. Graeme McDowell, Matt Kuchar, Chase Seiffert 7:50 a.m. Brandon Wu, Aaron Baddeley, Emiliano Grillo 8 a.m. Scott Piercy, Nick Taylor, Harold Varner III 8:10 a.m. Chris Stroud, Ben Martin, Billy Horschel 8:20 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Calum Hill, Chez Reavie 8:30 a.m. Bo Hoag, Dylan Frittelli, Robert Streb 8:40 a.m. Zach Johnson, Carlos Ortiz, Mark Hubbard 8:50 a.m. Alvaro Ortiz, Chris Baker, Pat Perez 9:00 a.m. Danny Lee, Adam Long, Robby Shelton 9:10 a.m. Harris English, Vaughn Taylor, Brendon Todd

Round 2 – 10th tee

Tee time Players 7 a.m. Chris Kirk, Bronson Burgoon, Patrick Rodgers 7:10 a.m. Lanto Griffin, Cameron Champ, Graham DeLaet 7:20 a.m. David Hearn, Wes Roach, J.T. Poston 7:30 a.m. Hudson Swafford, Talor Gooch, Zac Blair 7:40 a.m. Matt Jones, Ryan Brehm, Denny McCarthy 7:50 a.m. Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, Will Gordon 8 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Beau Hossler 8:10 a.m. James Hahn, Shawn Stefani, Scott Brown 8:20 a.m. Brian Harman, Jim Herman, Charles Howell III 8:30 a.m. Peter Malnati, J.J. Spaun, Rafael Campos 8:40 a.m. Scott Stallings, Brian Stuard, Sam Ryder 8:50 a.m. Rory Sabbatini, Satoshi Kodaira, Kevin Kisner 9:00 a.m. Russell Knox, Kevin Chappell 9:10 a.m. Xinjun Zhang, Sebastian Cappelen

How to watch

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 2-5 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.