Brendon Todd bidding for back-to-back PGA Tour titles, leads Mayakoba Golf Classic

Brendon Todd fired 6-under 65 on Sunday morning to grab a one-stroke lead over Vaughn Taylor and Harris English at 17-under 196 in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Todd, 34, who won two weeks ago at the Bermuda Championship, waited more than five years to notch his second victory, but he’s positioned to win in back-to-back events on the PGA Tour after posting his eighth consecutive score in the 60s. The last player to win consecutive Tour events was Bryson DeChambeau, who was victorious in the first two events of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs at The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.

“Same game plan,” Todd said on Saturday. “We’re going to have favorable conditions, so you can make a lot of birdies.”

Todd continued to do just that. After a bogey on his first hole, Todd bounced back with consecutive birdies at Nos. 2 and 3 and capped it off with a chip-in at 16 en route to a seven-birdie round at El Camaleon Golf Club. Todd’s string of eight rounds in the 60s is his longest since carding eight straight in 2014, the year of his maiden victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Taylor, 43, last won a PGA Tour event at the 2016 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He stormed out of the gate on Sunday with birdies on four of his first five holes to open up a two-stroke lead in the third round, but bogeys at 10 and 18 gave him a 4-under 67 and a 54-hole total of 16-under.

English, 30, hasn’t won in five years. His last victory? At the 2013 Mayakoba Golf Classic. English endured a roller-coaster round of 3-under 68 to improve to 16 under. He made four bogeys on his first nine, but also strung together back-to-back birdies beginning at No. 3 and an eagle at 5. On the back nine, he carded four birdies before a bogey at 17 dropped him out of the lead with Todd, his fellow Georgia Bulldog alum.

English has shot par or better in all 19 rounds he’s played in the 2019-20 season. El Camaleon is a course he’s always enjoyed and he is bidding to make some tournament history. No player in the 12-year run of the tournament has won it twice. Pat Perez, the 2016 Mayakoba winner, is also lurking at 12 under in a share of fifth place.

Perez is tied with the Ortiz brothers – Carlos and Alvaro – who are trying to win on home soil. Carlos shot a second straight 65 while Alvaro, playing this week on a sponsor’s exemption, signed for 68.

All four rounds of the Mayakoba Golf Classic have been played under preferred lies due to heavy rain earlier in the week that prevented play on Thursday. To try to complete play on Sunday, the Tour didn’t re-pair groupings and the final round is underway. If play is suspended due to darkness, the final round will resume at 7:30 a.m.