Matt Kuchar, Brian Gay drop Mayakoba aces within minutes of each other

At Mayakoba, aces apparently come in packages of two. For the second time this week, holes-in-one were logged within minutes of each other. On Sunday, Matt Kuchar holed out at the par-3 eighth just minutes before Brian Gay, playing two groups ahead, logged an ace at the par-3 10th.

Interestingly, the par-3 fourth hole swallowed back-to-back aces during Friday’s first round (the tournament was pushed back a day after rain saturated El Camaleon Golf Club). First, Cameron Tringale holed out, then in the very next group, Chase Seiffert did the same.

It marked the first time since the 2004 Masters that aces were made in back-to-back groups.

On Sunday, Kuchar moved from 3 under to 5 under on the day after dropping his tee shot at No. 8 right in front of the hole then watching it trickle the last few feet into the cup.

Wow! Matt Kuchar dials up the perfect shot. 🙌#ULTRAace pic.twitter.com/AuP4HVXSdk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 17, 2019

Gay’s shot into the 10th also landed a few feet short then curled back right and disappeared into the hole.

Another one. 🤯@BrianGayPGA makes an #ULTRAace on the par-3 10th moments after Matt Kuchar's hole-in-one on No. 8. pic.twitter.com/XUBlfHcv00 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) November 17, 2019

The PGA Tour season is young, but Kuchar and Gay went down as the eighth and ninth players to make a hole-in-one so far this season. There were 36 holes-in-one last season.