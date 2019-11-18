Brendon Todd wins Mayakoba Golf Classic for consecutive PGA Tour victories

After the final round was suspended due to darkness, the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club came down to a Monday finish where five players were separated by just two shots.

Brendon Todd held on tight to a one-shot lead en route to back-to-back PGA Tour wins after winning the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago. Todd finished the week at 20-under, one shot clear of Vaughn Taylor, who began Monday morning tied with Todd, Carlos Ortiz and Adam Long. Harris English finished fifth at 17 under.

“It’s incredible. I’m just overcome with emotion right now,” Todd said to Golf Channel Monday morning. “The whole final round was much more nerve-racking for me than Bermuda.”

Todd takes home $1,296,000 for the win at Mayakoba, two weeks after winning $540,000 at Bermuda.

The last player to win consecutive Tour events was Bryson DeChambeau, who was victorious in the first two events of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs at The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.