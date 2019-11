How much money each golfer won at the Mayakoba Golf Classic

It took a Monday finish, but Brendon Todd was able to hang on for the win at the 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Todd finished at 20 under to earn the $1,296,000 top prize and earn his second consecutive win on the PGA Tour, the first to win back-to-back events since Bryson DeChambeau, who was victorious in the first two events of the 2018 FedEx Cup Playoffs at The Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship. Todd won the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, an opposite-field event from the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Take a look at how much each player earned this week at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Mayakoba Golf Classic: Scores | Schedule, results | Trophies