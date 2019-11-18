How to watch the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic

The Mayakoba Golf Classic continues on Monday at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Due to inclement weather that delayed Thursday’s first round to Friday, the final round was pushed into Monday, with the leaders resuming their rounds on the 15th hole.

Here’s how to watch the remainder of the final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

How to watch

Times listed are ET

7 a.m., Morning Drive, Golf Channel

7:30 to 8:30 a.m., final round (live), Golf Channel

8:30 to 9 a.m., Morning Drive, Golf Channel

9 to 11 a.m., Mayakoba final round (replay), Golf Channel