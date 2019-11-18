PGA Tour money: The $30 million dollar club

The PGA Tour has 10 members of the $50 million club.

Following the WGC-HSBC Champions tournament in China, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia each joined that exclusive membership.

Furthermore, there are 18 golfers who have won at least $40 million in on-course earnings, 38 golfers with $30 million or more, 77 who have earned at least $20 million and 189 who have surpassed the $10 million plateau.

In all, 643 golfers have won $5,728,260,700 in career earnings, according to the PGA Tour, through the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions.

Tiger Woods leads the way, of course. He has topped the $120 million mark and is the only golfer with more than $100 million in career earnings.

The $30 million dollar club

Let’s take a closer look here at the top 38 of all-time.

These are the golfers who have surpassed $30 million in on-course earnings.

Some of the names and numbers may surprise you.