Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's Bag: Brendon Todd, Mayakoba Golf Classic

Brendon Todd Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Winner's Bag: Brendon Todd, Mayakoba Golf Classic

Equipment

Winner's Bag: Brendon Todd, Mayakoba Golf Classic

By November 18, 2019 8:39 am

By: |

The clubs Brendon Todd used to win the PGA Tour’s 2019 Mayakoba Golf Classic:

DRIVER: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK 60 Blue shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), with UST Mamiya ProForce VTS 8X shaft

HYBRID: Callaway Rogue (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90 shaft

IRONS: Titleist 718 T-MB (4-5), 718 CB (6-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT S400 shafts

WEDGESTitleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (50, 54 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft; Fourteen prototype (60 degrees), with KBS Tour shaft

PUTTER: SIK Pro C

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

, , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home