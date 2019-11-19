Gear: Cobra King Speedzone hybrids

Price: $229 with UST Recoil 480 ESX shafts and Lamkin Crossline Connect grips

Specs: Stainless steel body with tungsten weight. 2H (17 degrees), 3H (19 degrees), 4H (21 degrees) and 5H (24 degrees)

Available: Jan. 17, 2020

To complement the new Cobra King Speedback drivers and fairway woods, the company created a line of hybrids to provide more distance and forgiveness.

The King Speedzone hybrids have the same Hollow Split Rail technology found in the King Speedzone fairway woods. A pair of rails on the sole run from the leading edge to the back of the head, but unlike previously released railed hybrids, the front area was left hollow. Cobra said the advantage is the lower portion of the hitting area can flex more effectively at impact because there is less mass behind the leading edge, so the clubs can create more ball speed on shots struck low in the hitting area.

At the same time, the rails encourage the King Speedzone hybrids to skim across the turf, through rough and over sand without digging or slowing down through impact.

A 12-gram tungsten weight in the back of the head helps lower the center of gravity and pull it away from the face, which should encourage shots with higher launch and that come down more vertically to stop faster on the greens.

Cobra also made the King Speedzone hybrids in One Length versions, with 19-, 21- and 24-degree clubs that are 37.25 inches long, the typical length of a 7-iron. That is significantly shorter than most iron-replacing hybrids, which tend to measure between 39 and 41 inches. Cobra said many players improve their quality of strike with shorter clubs, which offsets a slightly slower swing. As a result, many golfers who try One Length clubs find they don’t lose distance, and their consistency and accuracy improve.