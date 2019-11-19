Forecaddie: The best Tuesday night on Tour? TMOF says it's dinner at Davis's

As far as The Man Out Front is concerned, the best Tuesday night meal of the golf year isn’t the Champions Dinner at Augusta National. That may be the most coveted invite, but The Forecaddie can attest that it doesn’t get much better than the RSM Classic’s pro-am draw party hosted in a tent in the backyard of former U.S. Ryder Cup captain and World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III.

This is the 10th year Love has played host to more than 250 of his newest and closest friends willing to fork over $8,000, or $22,000 for a threesome, for the opportunity to play in the tournament pro-am on Wednesday. There’s nothing else on the PGA Tour quite like a night under the oaks feasting on the best low-country cuisine that can be had at DL3’s digs, A.K.A. Sinclair Plantation. So, how did this become a tradition like none other? As Love tells it, we have John Linen to thank – not the Beatle, but the former vice chairman of American Express.

“He wanted to do special outings at Sea Island. I said, ‘Why not just have them over to my house,’ ” Love tells TMOF. “When he said he was talking about 100 people, I said, ‘We’ll put a tent outside.’ He said, ‘Really?’ I told him, ‘What would be better than telling your clients they’re having a dinner party at our house?’ When we pitched RSM, we told them it would be an intimate affair like the old Callaway Gardens (Southern Open) and the Crosby Clambake (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) with southern hospitality. It started out with a normal pro-am of 40 teams and has grown to 80.”

Word spread and Love’s backyard has hosted everything from weddings to the annual Blue Jean Ball for the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia. It’s become a great way to fundraiser, he says.

“A guy with Insulate America came to the draw party and decided he wanted to have his company party here,” Love says. “He offered to donate $50,000 to the Davis Love Foundation. How could I say no to that? He’s become one of our partners at the RSM Classic.”

At this point, the tournament could change courses and hear less complaints than if it moved the draw party from the Love’s backyard. There’s only one problem – Love’s house is on the market.

“What are we going to do if it actually sells?” Love says.

He’s already thought of the perfect solution: “I think the tournament should buy it and lease it to me.”