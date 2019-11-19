Golf Channel executive producer Molly Solomon takes on new role with NBC Olympics

NBC Sports Group announced Tuesday that Molly Solomon has been named executive producer and president of NBC Olympics production and executive producer of Golf Channel.

Solomon, who has worked 10 Olympics for NBC Sports, including as coordinating producer of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony and prime-time show, will oversee all day-to-day editorial production of NBC Olympics’ coverage of the Games, as well as the Olympic Channel. She will continue to oversee production of NBC Sports Group’s Golf Channel as well, a position she has held since 2012, and report to Pete Bevacqua, president of NBC Sports Group.

“As a broadcast partner at the PGA of America, and now as a colleague at NBC Sports, I’ve had a front-row seat watching Molly skillfully and creatively lead a tremendous Golf Channel production team,” Bevacqua said. “We are excited to put oversight of our Olympic presentation into her exceptionally-qualified hands, and are especially proud to see a long-time and well-liked member of our NBC team return to her roots.”

Solomon replaces Jim Bell, who stepped down earlier this month after three decades with NBC.

“To lead NBC Sports’ Olympic production team is an immensely rewarding opportunity in a 30-year career,” Solomon said. “Growing up at NBC Sports, I’ve been so fortunate to work with the gifted Olympics storytellers, and then to combine it with my other sports love – golf – with the incredible, dedicated team at Golf Channel.”

Solomon, who begins her new role immediately, returns to work with the NBC Olympics team, where she previously held a succession of positions beginning in 1990 as a researcher (the last time she was in Tokyo was in 1991, as a researcher for NBC Sports’ coverage of the world track and field championships).

An 11-time Emmy Award-winner, Solomon continues to serve in her role as Golf Channel’s lead production executive. Solomon also oversaw the network’s production of golf’s return to the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016. She will now be based at NBC Sports Group’s International Broadcast Center in Stamford, Conn.

“Molly is a fantastic leader who has helped showcase the most historic championships in golf and new events designed to help grow the game,” Mike McCarley, president of golf for NBC Sports, wrote to Golf Channel staff in an e-mail obtained by Golfweek.

“She’s worked closely with many partners to elevate championships like THE PLAYERS, The Open, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the new FedExCup Playoffs, as well as launch new events like the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals and Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and of course, golf’s return to the Olympics in 2016. It’s only fitting that she returns to her Olympic roots as the leader who will now shape the way in which America experiences the Olympic Games.”