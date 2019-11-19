RSM Classic Monday qualifier: Car headlights used in playoff

The Monday qualifier for the RSM Classic, the final PGA Tour event until we get to Hawaii in January, had a pretty amazing finish.

Cole Miller, Kyle Reifers and Jinho (Henry) Chung all shot rounds of 64, but there was an 8-for-1 playoff to decide the fourth and final spot.

That’s when darkness started to fall on Brunswick Country Club in Brunswick, Georgia, but they played on, in hopes of getting it all settled that night.

In the end, it was Matt Atkins who came out on top to earn a spot in the RSM, which starts on Thursday in Sea Island, Georgia.

The best part: Headlights from a car were used to illuminate the green so they could finish the qualifier.

Nothing says Mon Q like HAVING A CAR PULL UP WITH THE HEADLIGHTS ON TO FINISH THE MON Q PLAYOFF pic.twitter.com/AyQcHbXt36 — Monday Q Info (@acaseofthegolf1) November 18, 2019

Luke Guthrie was one of the seven ousted in the playoff, as he three-putted the third playoff under those conditions. And can you blame him?

After losing his PGA Tour status in 2018, Atkins posted two top-25 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. This will be his 24th PGA Tour start. He’s made eight cuts.

Atkins will kick things off on the first tee on the Plantation course alongside Chris Baker and Michael Gellerman at 11:05 a.m. on Thursday.