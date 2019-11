RSM Classic: Rounds 1 and 2 tee times, how to watch

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

The event will use the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s opening rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will be held only on Seaside.

Brendon Todd will look for a third consecutive PGA Tour win this weekend among a field that includes the likes of Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Matt Kuchar.

Check out the tee times for the first and second rounds below, along with how to watch the RSM Classic on TV.

Tee times

Round 1 – Seaside Course, 1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Boo Weekley, Johnson Wagner, Sepp Straka 9:25 a.m. Brian Gay, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge 9:35 a.m. Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett 9:45 a.m. Luke List, Doc Redman, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9:55 a.m. Mark Anderson, Nelson Ledesma, Vincent Whaley 10:05 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Vince Covello 10:15 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Henry Chung 10:25 a.m. Robert Streb, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy 10:35 a.m. John Merrick, Alex Noren, Zac Blair 10:45 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III, Davis Love III 10:55 a.m. Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell 11:05 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, D.J. Trahan, David Hearn 11:15 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Tyler McCumber, Cole Miller

Round 1 – Seaside Course, 10th tee

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Derek Ernst, Jonathan Byrd 9:25 a.m. Brian Stuard, Ricky Barnes, Scott Harrington 9:35 a.m. Aaron Wise, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr. 9:45 a.m. Adam Long, Hudson Swafford, Stewart Cink 9:55 a.m. James Hahn, Nick Watney, Roberto Castro 10:05 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Rob Oppenheim, Zack Sucher 10:15 a.m. Bo Hoag, Tim Weinhart, Dru Love 10:25 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus 10:35 a.m. J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson 10:45 a.m. Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Jim Furyk 10:55 a.m. J.T. Poston, D.A. Points, K.J. Choi 11:05 a.m. Chris Stroud, Bill Haas, Sangmoon Bae 11:15 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Davis Thompson

Round 1 – Plantation Course, 1st tee

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Chad Campbell, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk 9:25 a.m. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Anirban Lahiri 9:35 a.m. Jim Herman, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim 9:45 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard 9:55 a.m. Arjun Atwal, Shawn Stefani, Josh Teater 10:05 a.m. Rafael Campos, Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm 10:15 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Wes Roach, Ben Taylor 10:25 a.m. Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley 10:35 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor, Tim Herron 10:45 a.m. Michael Kim, Brendan Steele, Kevin Chappell 10:55 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones 11:05 a.m. Chris Baker, Michael Gellerman, Matt Atkins 11:15 a.m. Seamus Power, Doug Ghim, Kyle Reifers

Round 1 – Plantation Course, 10th tee

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Cameron Percy, Sam Ryder 9:25 a.m. Russell Henley, Martin Laird, Beau Hossler 9:35 a.m. Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Scottie Scheffler 9:45 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson 9:55 a.m. Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook 10:05 a.m. Xinjun Zhang, Maverick McNealy, Greyson Sigg 10:15 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Kristoffer Ventura, Will Gordon 10:25 a.m. Alex Cejka, George McNeill, Rory Sabbatini 10:35 a.m. David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Tim Wilkinson 10:45 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Armour, Luke Donald 10:55 a.m. Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, J.J. Spaun 11:05 a.m. Robby Shelton, Rhein Gibson, Davis Riley 11:15 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Cameron Davis, Akshay Bhatia

Round 2 – Seaside Course, 1st tee

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Alex Cejka, George McNeill, Rory Sabbatini 9:25 a.m. David Lingmerth, Ben Crane, Tim Wilkinson 9:35 a.m. Sebastián Muñoz, Ryan Armour, Luke Donald 9:45 a.m. Nick Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, J.J. Spaun 9:55 a.m. Robby Shelton, Rhein Gibson, Davis Riley 10:05 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Cameron Davis, Akshay Bhatia 10:15 a.m. Joel Dahmen, Cameron Percy, Sam Ryder 10:25 a.m. Russell Henley, Martin Laird, Beau Hossler 10:35 a.m. Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Scottie Scheffler 10:45 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson 10:55 a.m. Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook 11:05 a.m. Xinjun Zhang, Maverick McNealy, Greyson Sigg 11:15 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Kristoffer Ventura, Will Gordon

Round 2 – Seaside Course, 10th tee

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley 9:25 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Vaughn Taylor, Tim Herron 9:35 a.m. Michael Kim, Brendan Steele, Kevin Chappell 9:45 a.m. Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, Matt Jones 9:55 a.m. Chris Baker, Michael Gellerman, Matt Atkins 10:05 a.m. Seamus Power, Doug Ghim, Kyle Reifers 10:15 a.m. Chad Campbell, Talor Gooch, Adam Schenk 10:25 a.m. Peter Malnati, Ben Martin, Anirban Lahiri 10:35 a.m. Jim Herman, Dylan Frittelli, Si Woo Kim 10:45 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Fabián Gómez, Mark Hubbard 10:55 a.m. Arjun Atwal, Shawn Stefani, Josh Teater 11:05 a.m. Rafael Campos, Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm 11:15 a.m. Dominic Bozzelli, Wes Roach, Ben Taylor

Round 2 – Plantation Course, 1st tee

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Aaron Baddeley, Scott Stallings, Robert Garrigus 9:25 a.m. J.J. Henry, Scott Brown, Michael Thompson 9:35 a.m. Jason Dufner, Russell Knox, Jim Furyk 9:45 a.m. J.T. Poston, D.A. Points, K.J. Choi 9:55 a.m. Chris Stroud, Bill Haas, Sangmoon Bae 10:05 a.m. Joseph Bramlett, Michael Gligic, Davis Thompson 10:15 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Derek Ernst, Jonathan Byrd 10:25 a.m. Brian Stuard, Ricky Barnes, Scott Harrington 10:35 a.m. Aaron Wise, Andrew Landry, Ted Potter, Jr. 10:45 a.m. Adam Long, Hudson Swafford, Stewart Cink 10:55 a.m. James Hahn, Nick Watney, Roberto Castro 11:05 a.m. Peter Uihlein, Rob Oppenheim, Zack Sucher 11:15 a.m. Bo Hoag, Tim Weinhart, Dru Love

Round 2 – Plantation Course, 10th tee

Tee time Players 9:15 a.m. Robert Streb, Bronson Burgoon, Brandon Hagy 9:25 a.m. John Merrick, Alex Noren, Zac Blair 9:35 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Charles Howell III, Davis Love III 9:45 a.m. Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin, Keith Mitchell 9:55 a.m. Freddie Jacobson, D.J. Trahan, David Hearn 10:05 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Tyler McCumber, Cole Miller 10:15 a.m. Boo Weekley, Johnson Wagner, Sepp Straka 10:25 a.m. Brian Gay, Cameron Tringale, Tom Hoge 10:35 a.m. Troy Merritt, Satoshi Kodaira, Brice Garnett 10:45 a.m. Luke List, Doc Redman, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 10:55 a.m. Mark Anderson, Nelson Ledesma, Vincent Whaley 11:05 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Sebastian Cappelen, Vince Covello 11:15 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Matthew NeSmith, Henry Chung

How to watch

Thursday

Golf Channel: 12-4 p.m.

Friday

Golf Channel: 12-4 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.