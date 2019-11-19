Shane Lowry seeks consistency to back up British Open win

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Shane Lowry has a major trophy on his mantelpiece back home in Ireland. What he doesn’t have is the consistency to back up the greatest year of his life.

Lowry’s Open Championship victory at Royal Portrush along with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship has propelled the Irishman to fourth on the Race to Dubai. He has a chance to close out the season as European No. 1. Victory in this week’s $8 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai can help turn a great year into an even greater year.

What he craves more than anything is the chance to contend on a week-to-week basis.

“The one thing that’s gotten me over the few months since the Open is, you know, when you have bad days and you’re shooting bad scores, people saying to you, ‘You won the Open, it doesn’t matter,’” Lowry said. “But it does matter. Every day it matters to me and I want to shoot the best score I can, and I want to be the best player I can be every day.

“I’ve shown this year what I have is good enough obviously when it’s good. I think the little bit more consistency I want to have would be nice.

“I’m trying to get better. I’m trying to sharpen up my game and trying to become more consistent. It’s not as easy thinking, right, I want to be more consistent and being able to go out and shoot 68 every day.

“My game holds up under a lot of pressure, and it has done this year. So I wouldn’t be trying to improve anything (technically). It would just be kind of mentally when I’m on, I’m really good. So it’s just about getting mentally in that zone more weeks every year.”

Off the golf course, Lowry doesn’t feel he’s become a different person by winning at Royal Portrush.

“Since the Open I actually don’t feel any different,” he revealed. “If you had told me before, were things going to change and would you feel different? I would have said ‘yes.’

“I don’t feel any different as a player, as a person. Honestly, I don’t feel like it’s changed me in any way. It’s obviously changed my career path a little bit, but as a person, I don’t feel any different.”

It might take being named European number one to change the genial Irishman. Then again, maybe not.