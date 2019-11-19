Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, how to watch

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, how to watch

LPGA Tour

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, how to watch

By November 19, 2019 2:03 pm

By: |

The CME Group Tour Championship is the final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule, and features a limited 60-player field. Most interesting is the carrot that dangles over the week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

On Sunday, the winner will receive an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million, a sum that could be life-changing for the woman who wins it. Unlike in previous years, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.

Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.

First-round tee times and TV/streaming information listed below.

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players
7:30 a.m. Katherine Kirk, Anna Nordqvist, Stacy Lewis
7:42 a.m. Jaye Marie Green, Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight
7:54 a.m. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Wei-Ling Hsu, Amy Olson
8:06 a.m. Nicole Broch Larsen, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull
8:18 a.m. Alena Sharp, Jennifer Kupcho, Annie Park
8:30 a.m. Jasmine Suwannapura, Mirim Lee, Jenny Shin
8:42 a.m. Chella Choi, Jing Yan, Ally McDonald
8:54 a.m. Marina Alex, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Morgan Pressel
9:06 a.m. Megan Khang, Kristen Gillman, Lydia Ko
9:18 a.m. Mi Hyang Lee, Angel Yin, So Yeon Ryu
9:30 a.m. Caroline Masson, Su Oh, Gaby Lopez
9:42 a.m. Lizette Salas, Celine Boutier, Jessica Korda
9:54 a.m. Moriya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park, Bronte Law
10:06 a.m. Hannah Green, Eun-Hee Ji, Azahara Munoz
10:18 a.m. Brittany Altomare, Shanshan Feng, Yu Liu
10:30 a.m. Amy Yang, Nasa Hataoka, Carlota Ciganda
10:42 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mi Jung Hur
10:54 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson
11:06 a.m. Jeongeun Lee6, Nelly Korda, Sung Hyun Park
11:18 a.m. Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee

How to watch

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Thursday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Friday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Sunday
NBC, 1-4 p.m.

Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.

, , , , , LPGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home