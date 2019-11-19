LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 1 tee times, how to watch

The CME Group Tour Championship is the final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule, and features a limited 60-player field. Most interesting is the carrot that dangles over the week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
On Sunday, the winner will receive an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million, a sum that could be life-changing for the woman who wins it. Unlike in previous years, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.
Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.
First-round tee times and TV/streaming information listed below.
All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|7:30 a.m.
|Katherine Kirk, Anna Nordqvist, Stacy Lewis
|7:42 a.m.
|Jaye Marie Green, Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight
|7:54 a.m.
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Wei-Ling Hsu, Amy Olson
|8:06 a.m.
|Nicole Broch Larsen, Georgia Hall, Charley Hull
|8:18 a.m.
|Alena Sharp, Jennifer Kupcho, Annie Park
|8:30 a.m.
|Jasmine Suwannapura, Mirim Lee, Jenny Shin
|8:42 a.m.
|Chella Choi, Jing Yan, Ally McDonald
|8:54 a.m.
|Marina Alex, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Morgan Pressel
|9:06 a.m.
|Megan Khang, Kristen Gillman, Lydia Ko
|9:18 a.m.
|Mi Hyang Lee, Angel Yin, So Yeon Ryu
|9:30 a.m.
|Caroline Masson, Su Oh, Gaby Lopez
|9:42 a.m.
|Lizette Salas, Celine Boutier, Jessica Korda
|9:54 a.m.
|Moriya Jutanugarn, Inbee Park, Bronte Law
|10:06 a.m.
|Hannah Green, Eun-Hee Ji, Azahara Munoz
|10:18 a.m.
|Brittany Altomare, Shanshan Feng, Yu Liu
|10:30 a.m.
|Amy Yang, Nasa Hataoka, Carlota Ciganda
|10:42 a.m.
|Hyo Joo Kim, Ariya Jutanugarn, Mi Jung Hur
|10:54 a.m.
|Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang, Lexi Thompson
|11:06 a.m.
|Jeongeun Lee6, Nelly Korda, Sung Hyun Park
|11:18 a.m.
|Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Minjee Lee
How to watch
Thursday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.
Friday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday
NBC, 1-4 p.m.
Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.
