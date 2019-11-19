Tommy Fleetwood focused with another shot at European Tour No. 1 on line

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Tommy Fleetwood heads into this week’s $8 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai with a chance to end 2019 as European Tour No. 1. You wouldn’t know it listening to the Englishman.

The 28 year old seems almost demob happy heading into the last tournament of the season.

Fleetwood won last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge to move to second on the Race to Dubai behind Austrian Bernd Wiesberger. A good performance in Dubai and he can become European number one for the second time in three years along with runner-up to Francesco Molinari last year. He’s just not stressing about it as he was the previous two years.

“I can only do my best this week, take one shot at a time,” Fleetwood said. “At the end of it, whether I do well or not, I’m not going to be too hard on myself. It will be an amazing thing to do, but it’s not something that I’m going to push hard for or consume myself with. Just going to enjoy this week and do the things that I’ve done so well to get in contention again.”

Fleetwood ended a 22-month barren spell in South Africa to pick up his first win of the season, and fifth of his career. He made history by winning the largest first prize in tournament golf, a $2.5 million cash bonanza. He can better his own record with victory this week: first place is worth $3 million.

Money apart, the win was timely because it throws Fleetwood into the mix for European number one.

“This is my third year in a row where I’m one of those players that has a chance to win the Race to Dubai. It’s very special.

“There’s only a certain number of people that have the Race to Dubai on their résumé. I’m lucky to be one of them and I think it’s one of my greatest achievements.

“I’ve experienced both sides. Obviously in 2017 when I won, I led it for such a long time. In 2018, I set out and it was never a goal at the start of the year to win the Race to Dubai. All of a sudden, just because it was a possibility, it became something that really hurt when I didn’t.

“I just think it’s important this year that I take those experiences into it, and know that it still takes a lot to do it and it’s not in my hands at all.”

His laissez-faire attitude might just be the key to another season as Europe’s top dog.