European Tour is forced to cancel Hong Kong Open

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The European Tour has cancelled next week’s Hong Kong Open due to ongoing unrest in the former British colony.

The $1.5 million event was due to kick off the 2020 European season along with the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. The Tour will try to reschedule the tournament for early next year.

Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson and Francesco Molinari were the headline acts set to play in the tournament.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley had previously said the event would go ahead, but has had to bow to the reality on the ground.

“The decision has been taken due to the ongoing level of social unrest in Hong Kong,” Pelley said. “As the safety of our players, staff, stakeholders and everyone involved in each and every one of our tournaments around the world is our top priority, we feel this is the correct, but unfortunate, course of action.

“We look forward to hopefully returning early next year.”

The event is a co-sanctioned tournament in conjunction with the Asian Tour, and Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Asian Tour, said: “It is regrettable that the Hong Kong Open has to be postponed due to the ongoing unrest in the city.

“The unpredictability of the current situation in Hong Kong makes it very challenging to sanction the tournament especially with the safety of everyone of utmost importance. However, we are optimistic that once the situation in Hong Kong stabilizes, we will be in a better position to sanction the 61st edition of the Hong Kong Open in the very near future.”