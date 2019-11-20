RSM Classic field, by the rankings

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
So far this season, the average ranking of the winner (entering the week in which he won) was 96.6 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings and 137.2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
At the end of last PGA Tour season, winners carried an average Golfweek/Sagarin ranking of 83.5 and an average Official World Golf Ranking position of 144.2.
RSM Classic field
|GW/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Webb Simpson
|4
|12
|Billy Horschel
|22
|32
|Jim Furyk
|24
|56
|Matt Kuchar
|25
|22
|Rory Sabbatini
|31
|77
|Charles Howell III
|32
|53
|Adam Hadwin
|34
|47
|Kevin Kisner
|36
|34
|Scottie Scheffler
|48
|74
|Russell Knox
|53
|105
|Xinjun Zhang
|58
|128
|Dylan Frittelli
|61
|104
|J.T. Poston
|62
|71
|Cameron Percy
|63
|256
|Lanto Griffin
|64
|120
|Vaughn Taylor
|65
|106
|Nick Taylor
|66
|225
|Cameron Tringale
|68
|258
|Alex Noren
|70
|64
|Doc Redman
|73
|157
|Aaron Wise
|75
|97
|Sebastián Muñoz
|77
|127
|Mark Hubbard
|78
|191
|Harris English
|80
|185
|Brian Stuard
|88
|135
|Matt Jones
|92
|177
|Denny McCarthy
|96
|151
|Bo Hoag
|97
|326
|Brian Harman
|104
|123
|Kyle Stanley
|107
|102
|Zach Johnson
|108
|174
|Harry Higgs
|109
|132
|Aaron Baddeley
|110
|229
|Kevin Streelman
|111
|114
|Talor Gooch
|112
|204
|Joel Dahmen
|113
|100
|Brian Gay
|117
|162
|Bronson Burgoon
|121
|169
|Fabián Gómez
|122
|234
|Adam Schenk
|124
|213
|Nick Watney
|129
|182
|Martin Laird
|131
|296
|Russell Henley
|132
|197
|Sam Ryder
|134
|237
|Jhonattan Vegas
|138
|144
|Peter Malnati
|140
|264
|D.J. Trahan
|141
|296
|Beau Hossler
|144
|164
|Hank Lebioda
|146
|302
|Brice Garnett
|150
|193
|Troy Merritt
|151
|130
|Keith Mitchell
|154
|98
|Tyler McCumber
|156
|339
|Si Woo Kim
|158
|88
|Scott Harrington
|161
|203
|J.J. Spaun
|164
|253
|Ryan Armour
|165
|184
|David Hearn
|166
|407
|Brendon Todd
|174
|83
|Robby Shelton
|181
|153
|Joseph Bramlett
|183
|474
|Mackenzie Hughes
|184
|248
|Rob Oppenheim
|192
|610
|Brendan Steele
|196
|341
|Scott Stallings
|197
|226
|Shawn Stefani
|200
|313
|Rhein Gibson
|201
|327
|Davis Riley
|203
|928
|Roberto Castro
|205
|422
|Michael Thompson
|207
|192
|Dominic Bozzelli
|209
|419
|Kristoffer Ventura
|210
|161
|Stewart Cink
|211
|171
|Tom Hoge
|212
|230
|Luke List
|213
|125
|Maverick McNealy
|214
|405
|Adam Long
|216
|110
|Andrew Landry
|219
|196
|Zac Blair
|221
|215
|Peter Uihlein
|222
|235
|Bill Haas
|228
|427
|Wes Roach
|229
|265
|Ryan Brehm
|232
|301
|Kramer Hickok
|234
|211
|Mark Anderson
|237
|351
|Chase Seiffert
|242
|288
|Vincent Whaley
|249
|545
|Tyler Duncan
|254
|387
|Josh Teater
|256
|282
|Michael Gligic
|261
|425
|Sepp Straka
|265
|202
|Chesson Hadley
|267
|154
|Austin Cook
|268
|243
|Robert Streb
|271
|228
|Jason Dufner
|276
|223
|Luke Donald
|289
|428
|Chris Baker
|291
|448
|Patrick Rodgers
|295
|321
|Ben Taylor
|299
|538
|Anirban Lahiri
|307
|374
|Johnson Wagner
|309
|334
|Patton Kizzire
|313
|279
|Doug Ghim
|316
|379
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|319
|328
|Chris Stroud
|320
|231
|Cameron Davis
|323
|329
|Rafael Campos
|324
|519
|Henrik Norlander
|325
|278
|Seamus Power
|335
|422
|Matthew NeSmith
|349
|292
|Ted Potter Jr.
|354
|286
|Ben Crane
|356
|547
|Zack Sucher
|371
|159
|Jonathan Byrd
|374
|463
|Hudson Swafford
|375
|400
|Chris Kirk
|396
|306
|Tim Wilkinson
|397
|497
|Ben Martin
|400
|881
|George McNeill
|408
|619
|Satoshi Kodaira
|412
|187
|Boo Weekley
|418
|811
|Nelson Ledesma
|420
|277
|Sebastian Cappelen
|439
|404
|Michael Gellerman
|449
|368
|Kyle Reifers
|459
|1042
|Alex Cejka
|460
|778
|Scott Brown
|478
|336
|Sangmoon Bae
|502
|541
|David Lingmerth
|503
|773
|Chad Campbell
|528
|562
|Robert Garrigus
|543
|989
|Jim Herman
|558
|290
|Freddie Jacobson
|559
|1219
|Vince Covello
|568
|494
|Ricky Barnes
|570
|1391
|Brandon Hagy
|594
|477
|Matt Atkins
|637
|2027
|John Merrick
|644
|1118
|Arjun Atwal
|645
|1239
|Derek Ernst
|650
|1179
|J.J. Henry
|675
|911
|D.A. Points
|715
|1106
|Tim Herron
|771
|1351
|Michael Kim
|774
|645
|Akshay Bhatia
|N/R
|2068
|Kevin Chappell
|N/R
|312
|K.J. Choi
|N/R
|456
|Henry Chung
|N/R
|N/R
|Will Gordon
|N/R
|N/R
|James Hahn
|N/R
|609
|Davis Love III
|N/R
|727
|Dru Love
|N/R
|1515
|Cole Miller
|N/R
|1418
|Greyson Sigg
|N/R
|998
|Davis Thompson
|N/R
|N/R
|Tim Weinhart
|N/R
|N/R
