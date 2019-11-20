Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

RSM Classic field, by the rankings

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

RSM Classic field, by the rankings

PGA Tour

RSM Classic field, by the rankings

By November 20, 2019 4:33 pm

By: |

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

So far this season, the average ranking of the winner (entering the week in which he won) was 96.6 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings and 137.2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

At the end of last PGA Tour season, winners carried an average Golfweek/Sagarin ranking of 83.5 and an average Official World Golf Ranking position of 144.2.

RSM Classic: Tee times | Odds | Fantasy

RSM Classic field

GW/Sagarin OWGR
 Webb Simpson 4 12
 Billy Horschel 22 32
 Jim Furyk 24 56
 Matt Kuchar 25 22
 Rory Sabbatini 31 77
 Charles Howell III 32 53
 Adam Hadwin 34 47
 Kevin Kisner 36 34
 Scottie Scheffler 48 74
 Russell Knox 53 105
 Xinjun Zhang 58 128
 Dylan Frittelli 61 104
 J.T. Poston 62 71
 Cameron Percy 63 256
 Lanto Griffin 64 120
 Vaughn Taylor 65 106
 Nick Taylor 66 225
 Cameron Tringale 68 258
 Alex Noren 70 64
 Doc Redman 73 157
 Aaron Wise 75 97
 Sebastián Muñoz 77 127
 Mark Hubbard 78 191
 Harris English 80 185
 Brian Stuard 88 135
 Matt Jones 92 177
 Denny McCarthy 96 151
 Bo Hoag 97 326
 Brian Harman 104 123
 Kyle Stanley 107 102
 Zach Johnson 108 174
 Harry Higgs 109 132
 Aaron Baddeley 110 229
 Kevin Streelman 111 114
 Talor Gooch 112 204
 Joel Dahmen 113 100
 Brian Gay 117 162
 Bronson Burgoon 121 169
 Fabián Gómez 122 234
 Adam Schenk 124 213
 Nick Watney 129 182
 Martin Laird 131 296
 Russell Henley 132 197
 Sam Ryder 134 237
 Jhonattan Vegas 138 144
 Peter Malnati 140 264
 D.J. Trahan 141 296
 Beau Hossler 144 164
 Hank Lebioda 146 302
 Brice Garnett 150 193
 Troy Merritt 151 130
 Keith Mitchell 154 98
 Tyler McCumber 156 339
 Si Woo Kim 158 88
 Scott Harrington 161 203
 J.J. Spaun 164 253
 Ryan Armour 165 184
 David Hearn 166 407
 Brendon Todd 174 83
 Robby Shelton 181 153
 Joseph Bramlett 183 474
 Mackenzie Hughes 184 248
 Rob Oppenheim 192 610
 Brendan Steele 196 341
 Scott Stallings 197 226
 Shawn Stefani 200 313
 Rhein Gibson 201 327
 Davis Riley 203 928
 Roberto Castro 205 422
 Michael Thompson 207 192
 Dominic Bozzelli 209 419
 Kristoffer Ventura 210 161
 Stewart Cink 211 171
 Tom Hoge 212 230
 Luke List 213 125
 Maverick McNealy 214 405
 Adam Long 216 110
 Andrew Landry 219 196
 Zac Blair 221 215
 Peter Uihlein 222 235
 Bill Haas 228 427
 Wes Roach 229 265
 Ryan Brehm 232 301
 Kramer Hickok 234 211
 Mark Anderson 237 351
 Chase Seiffert 242 288
 Vincent Whaley 249 545
 Tyler Duncan 254 387
 Josh Teater 256 282
 Michael Gligic 261 425
 Sepp Straka 265 202
 Chesson Hadley 267 154
 Austin Cook 268 243
 Robert Streb 271 228
 Jason Dufner 276 223
 Luke Donald 289 428
 Chris Baker 291 448
 Patrick Rodgers 295 321
 Ben Taylor 299 538
 Anirban Lahiri 307 374
 Johnson Wagner 309 334
 Patton Kizzire 313 279
 Doug Ghim 316 379
 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 319 328
 Chris Stroud 320 231
 Cameron Davis 323 329
 Rafael Campos 324 519
 Henrik Norlander 325 278
 Seamus Power 335 422
 Matthew NeSmith 349 292
 Ted Potter Jr. 354 286
 Ben Crane 356 547
 Zack Sucher 371 159
 Jonathan Byrd 374 463
 Hudson Swafford 375 400
 Chris Kirk 396 306
 Tim Wilkinson 397 497
 Ben Martin 400 881
 George McNeill 408 619
 Satoshi Kodaira 412 187
 Boo Weekley 418 811
 Nelson Ledesma 420 277
 Sebastian Cappelen 439 404
 Michael Gellerman 449 368
 Kyle Reifers 459 1042
 Alex Cejka 460 778
 Scott Brown 478 336
 Sangmoon Bae 502 541
 David Lingmerth 503 773
 Chad Campbell 528 562
 Robert Garrigus 543 989
 Jim Herman 558 290
 Freddie Jacobson 559 1219
 Vince Covello 568 494
 Ricky Barnes 570 1391
 Brandon Hagy 594 477
 Matt Atkins 637 2027
 John Merrick 644 1118
 Arjun Atwal 645 1239
 Derek Ernst 650 1179
 J.J. Henry 675 911
 D.A. Points 715 1106
 Tim Herron 771 1351
 Michael Kim 774 645
 Akshay Bhatia N/R 2068
 Kevin Chappell N/R 312
 K.J. Choi N/R 456
 Henry Chung N/R N/R
 Will Gordon N/R N/R
 James Hahn N/R 609
 Davis Love III N/R 727
 Dru Love N/R 1515
 Cole Miller N/R 1418
 Greyson Sigg N/R 998
 Davis Thompson N/R N/R
 Tim Weinhart N/R N/R

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home