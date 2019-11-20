RSM Classic field, by the rankings

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin Ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

So far this season, the average ranking of the winner (entering the week in which he won) was 96.6 in the Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings and 137.2 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

At the end of last PGA Tour season, winners carried an average Golfweek/Sagarin ranking of 83.5 and an average Official World Golf Ranking position of 144.2.

RSM Classic field