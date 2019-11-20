World Amateur Golf Ranking set for major revamp

The World Amateur Golf Ranking is to receive a major revamp for the 2020 season. The R&A and USGA is instituting a new system called the “Power Method” to try to improve the way amateurs are ranked.

The governing bodies believe the new system will “better reflect the current performance of golfers by placing greater emphasis on current form and results by improving the algorithms used to determine the WAGR.

“In the new structure, every event in the world will earn a power number based on the strength of its starting field, which will then determine the total number of ranking points on offer to the field. This will extend to a maximum of 1000 for amateur events, with players also able to gain ranking points from playing in professional tournaments.”

It is the first major revision to the system since its inauguration in 2007.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Power Method which will significantly improve the World Amateur Golf Ranking,” said Jeff Holzschuh, chairman of the WAGR committee.

“We have listened to feedback about WAGR since its inception, and we believe this change addresses many of the challenges within the previous system.”

Professor Steve Otto, Director of Equipment Standards and Chief Technology Officer for the R&A, said: “The simplicity and elegance of the revised WAGR system will be of great benefit to competitive players at every level.”

“It will be easier for players to become ranked under the Power Method but, with the system recognizing current form and rewarding recent top results, it will be tougher to remain ranked compared to the previous system.

“The Power Method will make WAGR a true indication of the ranking of the world’s best and leading amateur golfers.”

There are currently just under 10,000 amateur golfers worldwide on the WAGR tables, over 6,500 men and in excess of 3,000 women.