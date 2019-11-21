Davis Love III discusses taking game from range to course, new role at CBS

After shooting an opening-round 68 at the RSM Classic on Thursday, Davis Love III was candid about his struggles translating his game from the range to the course.

Love told Golf Channel on Wednesday he was struggling on the course in a way he wasn’t on the range and despite finishing the first round at 2 under, those struggles continued Thursday.

“I did the same thing today on the front nine,” Love said in an interview with Golf Channel. “I didn’t get it from the range to the course. … I didn’t get off to a great start but I hung in there and was patient, made some putts on the back nine and got a decent score. Obviously not the score I wanted for a start, but if you’re on par you’re always in pretty good shape.”

Love, who played the Seaside Course during the first round, was 1 over on the front nine with one birdie and two bogeys, but corrected on the back nine adding three more birdies.

The 55-year-old Love said in addition to adjusting his game, he will also have to adjust his schedule as he is becomes an analyst for CBS beginning in 2020.

“My No. 1 job is going to be be prepared for CBS,” Love said. “My No. 2 job is to have fun and play golf and I think that will free me up a little bit, but obviously I’m not going to be playing in CBS events. I’ll have to play around it which means a lot more Champions Tour events.”

Love’s TV debut will be in January at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Later, Love was asked about the giant capsized ship off the coast.

“It’s disappointing when I come down the 18th hole with the Commissioner of the PGA Tour, the CEO of RSM, one of his guests, and (rock star) Darius Rucker and it’s the prettiest day of the year and you see a barge with port-o-lets on it and a sunken ship in the background,” he said.