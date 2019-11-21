LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, how to watch

The CME Group Tour Championship is the final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule, and features a limited 60-player field. Most interesting is the carrot that dangles over the week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
On Sunday, the winner will receive an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million, a sum that could be life-changing for the woman who wins it, particularly anyone looking to become a first-time winner. Unlike in previous years, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.
Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.
Second-round tee times and TV/streaming information listed below.
CME Group Tour Championship: Photos | Tee times
All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|7:15 a.m.
|Celine Boutier, Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn
|7:27 a.m.
|Mi Hyang Lee, Moriya Jutanugarn, Jaye Marie Green
|7:39 a.m.
|Gaby Lopez, Nicole Broch Larsen, Kristen Gillman
|7:51 a.m.
|Jing Yan, Ally McDonald, Angel Yin
|8:03 a.m.
|Carlota Ciganda, Hyo Joo Kim, Annie Park
|8:15 a.m.
|Mirim Lee, Lydia Ko, Eun-Hee Ji
|8:27 a.m.
|Stacy Lewis, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Jasmine Suwannapura
|8:39 a.m.
|Morgan Pressel, Inbee Park, Jeongeun Lee6
|8:51 a.m.
|Anna Nordqvist, Charley Hull, Jennifer Kupcho
|9:03 a.m.
|Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Katherine Kirk
|9:15 a.m.
|Yu Liu, Amy Yang, Sung Hyun Park
|9:27 a.m.
|Alena Sharp, Azahara Munoz, Shanshan Feng
|9:39 a.m.
|Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight, Amy Olson
|9:51 a.m.
|Nasa Hataoka, Mi Jung Hur, Lexi Thompson
|10:03 a.m.
|Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda
|10:15 a.m.
|Su Oh, Bronte Law, Brittany Altomare
|10:27 a.m.
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Jenny Shin, Chella Choi
|10:39 a.m.
|Caroline Masson, Lizette Salas, Brooke M. Henderson
|10:51 a.m.
|Nelly Korda, Marina Alex, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|11:03 a.m.
|Sei Young Kim, Georgia Hall, So Yeon Ryu
How to watch
All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Friday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.
Saturday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday
NBC, 1-4 p.m.
Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.
