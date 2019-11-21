LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 2 tee times, how to watch

The CME Group Tour Championship is the final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule, and features a limited 60-player field. Most interesting is the carrot that dangles over the week at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

On Sunday, the winner will receive an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million, a sum that could be life-changing for the woman who wins it, particularly anyone looking to become a first-time winner. Unlike in previous years, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.

Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.

Second-round tee times and TV/streaming information listed below.

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:15 a.m. Celine Boutier, Hannah Green, Ariya Jutanugarn 7:27 a.m. Mi Hyang Lee, Moriya Jutanugarn, Jaye Marie Green 7:39 a.m. Gaby Lopez, Nicole Broch Larsen, Kristen Gillman 7:51 a.m. Jing Yan, Ally McDonald, Angel Yin 8:03 a.m. Carlota Ciganda, Hyo Joo Kim, Annie Park 8:15 a.m. Mirim Lee, Lydia Ko, Eun-Hee Ji 8:27 a.m. Stacy Lewis, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Jasmine Suwannapura 8:39 a.m. Morgan Pressel, Inbee Park, Jeongeun Lee6 8:51 a.m. Anna Nordqvist, Charley Hull, Jennifer Kupcho 9:03 a.m. Jin Young Ko, Minjee Lee, Katherine Kirk 9:15 a.m. Yu Liu, Amy Yang, Sung Hyun Park 9:27 a.m. Alena Sharp, Azahara Munoz, Shanshan Feng 9:39 a.m. Ashleigh Buhai, Cheyenne Knight, Amy Olson 9:51 a.m. Nasa Hataoka, Mi Jung Hur, Lexi Thompson 10:03 a.m. Danielle Kang, Megan Khang, Jessica Korda 10:15 a.m. Su Oh, Bronte Law, Brittany Altomare 10:27 a.m. Wei-Ling Hsu, Jenny Shin, Chella Choi 10:39 a.m. Caroline Masson, Lizette Salas, Brooke M. Henderson 10:51 a.m. Nelly Korda, Marina Alex, Nanna Koerstz Madsen 11:03 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Georgia Hall, So Yeon Ryu

How to watch

Friday

Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Sunday

NBC, 1-4 p.m.

Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.