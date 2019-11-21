RSM Classic live updates, scores, TV info

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

The event will use the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s opening rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will be held only on Seaside.

Brendon Todd will look for a third consecutive PGA Tour win this weekend among a field that includes the likes of Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Matt Kuchar.

Keep up with live updates here throughout the tournament.

Live updates

How to watch

Thursday

Golf Channel: 12-4 p.m.

Friday

Golf Channel: 12-4 p.m.

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.