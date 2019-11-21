Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
RSM Classic live updates, scores, TV info

By November 21, 2019 8:21 am

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

The event will use the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s opening rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will be held only on Seaside.

Brendon Todd will look for a third consecutive PGA Tour win this weekend among a field that includes the likes of Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Matt Kuchar.

Keep up with live updates here throughout the tournament.

RSM Classic: Leaderboard | Betting odds | Fantasy picks
More: Tee times, TV info | PGA Tour schedule, results

How to watch

Thursday
Golf Channel: 12-4 p.m.

Friday
Golf Channel: 12-4 p.m.

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

