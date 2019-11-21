Tommy Fleetwood found consistency, but is still looking for more wins

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Tommy Fleetwood might not win the Race to Dubai at the conclusion of this week’s $8 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. However, he’ll head home for a long break content in the knowledge he’s reached a level of consistency few European Tour players achieve in this frustrating game.

The Englishman lies second on the Race to Dubai. He trails Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger by 722.8 points in the battle to finish European No. 1. The 28-year-old made a good start in his fight to unseat Wiesberger from the No. 1 spot. He returned a 5-under 67 to the 34-year-old’s 70. Fleetwood lies fourth while Wiesberger is T-14.

The pair played the opening round together, and Fleetwood laid down an immediate marker by holing out his 9-iron second shot for an eagle two on the par-4 first hole.

“I hit two great shots and then thought I’ve got a bit of time now before my second tee shot,” said Fleetwood, who won last week’s Nedbank Golf Challenge to put himself in contention to finish the season as European No. 1 for the second time in three years. He was first in 2017 and runner-up to Francesco Molinari last year. “It’s a perfect time for it to happen because if you get off to a perfect start you know you’ve got 71 more holes to build on it.

“You can only play your way out of it on day one. There’s a lot to do. There’s 54 more holes to play and some great players up there. All I can do is do my stuff. I’ve got three days of work left until the end of the year. Just make the most of them. Stay very present and keep doing my best on every golf shot and see how we can get on. I’d love to be up there come Sunday but we’ve got a lot to do.”

If trophies were being handed out for consistency, however, then Fleetwood should be considered for the Player of the Year. He’s made 41 cuts in a row coming into this week. He hasn’t had a weekend off since last year’s French Open. “And I only missed there by a shot,” he proudly proclaims.

“It’s a great run and something you should give yourself a pat on the back for. I’ve been saying for a while that I’d give up a couple of cuts for a win or two. I’ve got that now and just need to build on it.

“I pride myself on trying to prep well and having an all-round game, and for a while now I’ve been very consistent. I’d like to keep it going, but I’m ultimately trying to reach the upper echelons of the game and win tournaments. That’s what I’ve got to do. I’ve given myself an unbelievable platform from which to build on.”