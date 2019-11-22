Carnegie Mellon claims top spot on Division III WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) revealed Friday the final WGCA Coaches Polls of the fall 2019-20 season.
In the Division III poll, Carnegie Mellon earned seven first-place votes to sit at the top spot. University of Redlands earned the No. 2 spot with four first-place votes followed by Washington University in St. Louis in third with one-first place vote. George Fox University and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps earned the fourth and fifth spots on the newest poll.
The top 25 teams in the Division III WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.
Division III WGCA Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|Carnegie Mellon University (7)
|294
|2
|University of Redlands (4)
|284
|3
|Washington University in St. Louis (1)
|265
|4
|George Fox University
|259
|5
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|252
|6
|Methodist University
|239
|7
|Williams College
|220
|8
|Pomona/Pitzer
|218
|9
|New York University
|216
|10
|Rhodes College
|192
|11
|Bethel University
|172
|12
|St. Catherine University
|158
|13
|Washington and Lee University
|145
|14
|University of Wisconsin, Whitewater
|138
|15
|Carleton College
|137
|16
|Illinois Wesleyan University
|114
|17
|Amherst College
|101
|18
|Centre College
|90
|19
|Middlebury College
|84
|20
|Oglethorpe University
|81
|21
|Denison University
|70
|22
|DePauw University
|50
|23
|California Lutheran University
|49
|24
|Saint Mary’s College (IN)
|25
|25
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|13
Others Receiving Votes: Berry College (12); Wellesley College (9); University of Wisconsin-Stout (5); Christopher Newport University (3); Carthage College (2); Southwestern University (1); University of St. Thomas (1); University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (1)
