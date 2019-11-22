Carnegie Mellon claims top spot on Division III WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) revealed Friday the final WGCA Coaches Polls of the fall 2019-20 season.

In the Division III poll, Carnegie Mellon earned seven first-place votes to sit at the top spot. University of Redlands earned the No. 2 spot with four first-place votes followed by Washington University in St. Louis in third with one-first place vote. George Fox University and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps earned the fourth and fifth spots on the newest poll.

The top 25 teams in the Division III WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

Division III WGCA Coaches Poll

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 Carnegie Mellon University (7) 294 2 University of Redlands (4) 284 3 Washington University in St. Louis (1) 265 4 George Fox University 259 5 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 252 6 Methodist University 239 7 Williams College 220 8 Pomona/Pitzer 218 9 New York University 216 10 Rhodes College 192 11 Bethel University 172 12 St. Catherine University 158 13 Washington and Lee University 145 14 University of Wisconsin, Whitewater 138 15 Carleton College 137 16 Illinois Wesleyan University 114 17 Amherst College 101 18 Centre College 90 19 Middlebury College 84 20 Oglethorpe University 81 21 Denison University 70 22 DePauw University 50 23 California Lutheran University 49 24 Saint Mary’s College (IN) 25 25 Gustavus Adolphus College 13

Others Receiving Votes: Berry College (12); Wellesley College (9); University of Wisconsin-Stout (5); Christopher Newport University (3); Carthage College (2); Southwestern University (1); University of St. Thomas (1); University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (1)