A first look at potential Arnold Palmer Cup teams

College

By November 22, 2019 12:09 am

With the first half of the college season in the books, the Golf Coaches Association of America has released its fall Arnold Palmer Cup ranking. The top six men and top six women from the final ranking in the spring for both the United States and International(12 total players) will be among the 24 individuals selected to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup. The 2020 matches will be played at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland on July 3-5.

The rankings are compiled using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base. Bonus points are awarded for wins and high finishes, while a player is penalized in the ranking for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six men’s and women’s spots for the United States will consist of five committee selections, including at least one non-Division I golfer and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team will include the men’s and women’s winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament, four committee selections and a coaches pick.

The next Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking will be announced Feb. 20, 2020.

U.S. Men

Rank Name School Percent
1 Peter Kuest BYU 0.9995
2 John Augenstein Vanderbilt 0.9971
3 Noah Goodwin SMU 0.9942
4 David Perkins Illinois State 0.9942
5 Jonathan Brightwell UNC Greensboro 0.9919
6 Kyle Hogan Texas Tech 0.9918
7 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 0.9904
8 Carson Berry Oregon State 0.9895
9 Garett Reband Oklahoma 0.9894
10 Justin Thompson SMU 0.9894
11 Cooper Dossey Baylor 0.9885
12 William Mouw Pepperdine 0.9885
13 Davis Thompson Georgia 0.9861
14 McClure Meissner SMU 0.9856
15 Eddy Lai UCLA 0.9856
16 Tyler Strafaci Georgia Tech 0.9856
17 Rhett Rasmussen BYU 0.9847
18 Evan Katz Duke 0.9846
19 Sahith Theegala Pepperdine 0.9832
20 Philip Barbaree LSU 0.9822
21 Hunter Epson Long Beach State 0.9808
22 Luke Schniederjans Georgia Tech 0.9808
23 Christopher Gotterup Rutgers 0.9799
24 Trent Phillips Georgia 0.9775
25 Jack Rhea ETSU 0.977

U.S. Women

Rank Name School Percent
1 Kaitlyn Papp Texas 0.9971
2 Allisen Corpuz USC 0.993
3 Rachel Kuehn Wake Forest 0.9872
4 Kenzie Wright Alabama 0.9867
5 Kaitlin Milligan Oklahoma 0.9861
6 Allyson Geer Park Michigan State 0.9814
7 Natalie Srinivasan Furman 0.9809
8 Jensen Castle Kentucky 0.9797
9 Emilee Hoffman Texas 0.979
10 Emilia Migliaccio Wake Forest 0.9762
11 Julia Johnson Ole Miss 0.9734
12 Tristyn Nowlin Illinois 0.9726
13 Latanna Stone LSU 0.9692
14 Courtney Dow Texas A&M 0.9689
15 Addison Baggarly Florida 0.9675
16 Gina Kim Duke 0.9668
17 Auston Kim Vanderbilt 0.9658
18 Alyaa Abdulghany USC 0.9651
19 Gurleen Kaur Baylor 0.9634
20 Kennedy Swann Ole Miss 0.9629
21 Lauren Hartlage Louisville 0.9618
22 Ivy Shepherd Clemson 0.9615
23 Louise Yu Vanderbilt 0.9607
24 Nicole Whitson Tennessee 0.9599
25 Malia Nam USC 0.9597

International Men

Rank Name School Percent
1 Adrien Pendaries Duke (France) 0.9971
2 Sandy Scott Texas Tech (Scotland) 0.9918
3 Jack Trent UNLV (Australia) 0.9914
4 Matthew Anderson San Francisco (Canada) 0.9856
5 John Axelsen Florida (Denmark) 0.9818
6 Mark Power Wake Forest (Ireland) 0.9775
7 Yuxin Lin USC (China) 0.9745
8 Bryan Wiyang Teoh UCLA (Malaysia) 0.9707
9 Pontus Nyholm Campbell (Sweden) 0.9698
10 William Buhl Arkansas (Sweden) 0.9693
11 Angus Flanagan Minnesota (England) 0.965
12 Guillaume Faonnel ULM (France) 0.9649
13 Jovan Rebula Auburn (South Africa) 0.9645
14 Rhys Nevin Tennessee (England) 0.963
15 Jamie Li Florida State (England) 0.9625
16 Julian Perico Arkansas (Peru) 0.9611
17 Paul Fougluie UMKC (France) 0.9592
18 Jack Dyer CSU Fullerton (England) 0.9573
19 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest (England) 0.9572
20 Matthias Schmid Louisville (Germany) 0.9558
21 Kieran Vincent Liberty (Zimbabwe) 0.9533
22 Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State (Thailand) 0.9529
23 Eugenio Chacarra Wake Forest (Spain) 0.952
24 Parathakorn Suyasri Colorado State (Thailand) 0.9516
25 Sarut Vongchaisit Ole Miss (Thailand) 0.9342

International Women

Rank Name School Percent
1 Angelina Ye Stanford (China) 0.9965
2 Pimnipa Panthong Kent State (Thailand) 0.9948
3 Sophie Guo Texas (China) 0.9948
4 Linn Grant Arizona State (Sweden) 0.9943
5 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard South Carolina (France) 0.9936
6 Yu-Sang Hou Arizona (Taiwan) 0.9902
7 Vivian Hou Arizona (Taiwan) 0.9902
8 Sofia Garcia Texas Tech (Paraguay) 0.9896
9 Ingrid Lindblad LSU (Sweden) 0.9889
10 Karoline Stormo Kent State (Norway) 0.9878
11 Isabella Fierro Oklahoma State (Mexico) 0.9877
12 Siyun Liu Wake Forest (China) 0.9862
13 Caterina Don Georgia (Italy) 0.9846
14 Paz Marfa Sans Michigan State (Spain) 0.9843
15 Jaravee Boonchant Duke (Thailand) 0.9797
16 Lois Kaye Go South Carolina (Philippines) 0.9796
17 Aline Krauter Stanford (Germany) 0.979
18 Sara Kjelker San Diego State (Sweden) 0.9785
19 Angelica Moresco Alabama (Italy) 0.9785
20 Priscilla Schmid Indiana (Uruguay) 0.9775
21 Caley McGinty Kent State (England) 0.9773
22 Karen Fredgaard Houston (Denmark) 0.9763
23 Ana Belac Duke (Slovenia) 0.9757
24 Renate Grimstad Miami (Norway) 0.975
25 Sara Kouskova Texas (Czech Republic) 0.974

