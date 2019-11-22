A first look at potential Arnold Palmer Cup teams

With the first half of the college season in the books, the Golf Coaches Association of America has released its fall Arnold Palmer Cup ranking. The top six men and top six women from the final ranking in the spring for both the United States and International(12 total players) will be among the 24 individuals selected to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup. The 2020 matches will be played at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland on July 3-5.
The rankings are compiled using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base. Bonus points are awarded for wins and high finishes, while a player is penalized in the ranking for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.
The remaining six men’s and women’s spots for the United States will consist of five committee selections, including at least one non-Division I golfer and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team will include the men’s and women’s winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament, four committee selections and a coaches pick.
The next Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking will be announced Feb. 20, 2020.
U.S. Men
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Percent
|1
|Peter Kuest
|BYU
|0.9995
|2
|John Augenstein
|Vanderbilt
|0.9971
|3
|Noah Goodwin
|SMU
|0.9942
|4
|David Perkins
|Illinois State
|0.9942
|5
|Jonathan Brightwell
|UNC Greensboro
|0.9919
|6
|Kyle Hogan
|Texas Tech
|0.9918
|7
|Quade Cummins
|Oklahoma
|0.9904
|8
|Carson Berry
|Oregon State
|0.9895
|9
|Garett Reband
|Oklahoma
|0.9894
|10
|Justin Thompson
|SMU
|0.9894
|11
|Cooper Dossey
|Baylor
|0.9885
|12
|William Mouw
|Pepperdine
|0.9885
|13
|Davis Thompson
|Georgia
|0.9861
|14
|McClure Meissner
|SMU
|0.9856
|15
|Eddy Lai
|UCLA
|0.9856
|16
|Tyler Strafaci
|Georgia Tech
|0.9856
|17
|Rhett Rasmussen
|BYU
|0.9847
|18
|Evan Katz
|Duke
|0.9846
|19
|Sahith Theegala
|Pepperdine
|0.9832
|20
|Philip Barbaree
|LSU
|0.9822
|21
|Hunter Epson
|Long Beach State
|0.9808
|22
|Luke Schniederjans
|Georgia Tech
|0.9808
|23
|Christopher Gotterup
|Rutgers
|0.9799
|24
|Trent Phillips
|Georgia
|0.9775
|25
|Jack Rhea
|ETSU
|0.977
U.S. Women
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Percent
|1
|Kaitlyn Papp
|Texas
|0.9971
|2
|Allisen Corpuz
|USC
|0.993
|3
|Rachel Kuehn
|Wake Forest
|0.9872
|4
|Kenzie Wright
|Alabama
|0.9867
|5
|Kaitlin Milligan
|Oklahoma
|0.9861
|6
|Allyson Geer Park
|Michigan State
|0.9814
|7
|Natalie Srinivasan
|Furman
|0.9809
|8
|Jensen Castle
|Kentucky
|0.9797
|9
|Emilee Hoffman
|Texas
|0.979
|10
|Emilia Migliaccio
|Wake Forest
|0.9762
|11
|Julia Johnson
|Ole Miss
|0.9734
|12
|Tristyn Nowlin
|Illinois
|0.9726
|13
|Latanna Stone
|LSU
|0.9692
|14
|Courtney Dow
|Texas A&M
|0.9689
|15
|Addison Baggarly
|Florida
|0.9675
|16
|Gina Kim
|Duke
|0.9668
|17
|Auston Kim
|Vanderbilt
|0.9658
|18
|Alyaa Abdulghany
|USC
|0.9651
|19
|Gurleen Kaur
|Baylor
|0.9634
|20
|Kennedy Swann
|Ole Miss
|0.9629
|21
|Lauren Hartlage
|Louisville
|0.9618
|22
|Ivy Shepherd
|Clemson
|0.9615
|23
|Louise Yu
|Vanderbilt
|0.9607
|24
|Nicole Whitson
|Tennessee
|0.9599
|25
|Malia Nam
|USC
|0.9597
International Men
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Percent
|1
|Adrien Pendaries
|Duke (France)
|0.9971
|2
|Sandy Scott
|Texas Tech (Scotland)
|0.9918
|3
|Jack Trent
|UNLV (Australia)
|0.9914
|4
|Matthew Anderson
|San Francisco (Canada)
|0.9856
|5
|John Axelsen
|Florida (Denmark)
|0.9818
|6
|Mark Power
|Wake Forest (Ireland)
|0.9775
|7
|Yuxin Lin
|USC (China)
|0.9745
|8
|Bryan Wiyang Teoh
|UCLA (Malaysia)
|0.9707
|9
|Pontus Nyholm
|Campbell (Sweden)
|0.9698
|10
|William Buhl
|Arkansas (Sweden)
|0.9693
|11
|Angus Flanagan
|Minnesota (England)
|0.965
|12
|Guillaume Faonnel
|ULM (France)
|0.9649
|13
|Jovan Rebula
|Auburn (South Africa)
|0.9645
|14
|Rhys Nevin
|Tennessee (England)
|0.963
|15
|Jamie Li
|Florida State (England)
|0.9625
|16
|Julian Perico
|Arkansas (Peru)
|0.9611
|17
|Paul Fougluie
|UMKC (France)
|0.9592
|18
|Jack Dyer
|CSU Fullerton (England)
|0.9573
|19
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Wake Forest (England)
|0.9572
|20
|Matthias Schmid
|Louisville (Germany)
|0.9558
|21
|Kieran Vincent
|Liberty (Zimbabwe)
|0.9533
|22
|Puwit Anupansuebsai
|San Diego State (Thailand)
|0.9529
|23
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Wake Forest (Spain)
|0.952
|24
|Parathakorn Suyasri
|Colorado State (Thailand)
|0.9516
|25
|Sarut Vongchaisit
|Ole Miss (Thailand)
|0.9342
International Women
|Rank
|Name
|School
|Percent
|1
|Angelina Ye
|Stanford (China)
|0.9965
|2
|Pimnipa Panthong
|Kent State (Thailand)
|0.9948
|3
|Sophie Guo
|Texas (China)
|0.9948
|4
|Linn Grant
|Arizona State (Sweden)
|0.9943
|5
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
|South Carolina (France)
|0.9936
|6
|Yu-Sang Hou
|Arizona (Taiwan)
|0.9902
|7
|Vivian Hou
|Arizona (Taiwan)
|0.9902
|8
|Sofia Garcia
|Texas Tech (Paraguay)
|0.9896
|9
|Ingrid Lindblad
|LSU (Sweden)
|0.9889
|10
|Karoline Stormo
|Kent State (Norway)
|0.9878
|11
|Isabella Fierro
|Oklahoma State (Mexico)
|0.9877
|12
|Siyun Liu
|Wake Forest (China)
|0.9862
|13
|Caterina Don
|Georgia (Italy)
|0.9846
|14
|Paz Marfa Sans
|Michigan State (Spain)
|0.9843
|15
|Jaravee Boonchant
|Duke (Thailand)
|0.9797
|16
|Lois Kaye Go
|South Carolina (Philippines)
|0.9796
|17
|Aline Krauter
|Stanford (Germany)
|0.979
|18
|Sara Kjelker
|San Diego State (Sweden)
|0.9785
|19
|Angelica Moresco
|Alabama (Italy)
|0.9785
|20
|Priscilla Schmid
|Indiana (Uruguay)
|0.9775
|21
|Caley McGinty
|Kent State (England)
|0.9773
|22
|Karen Fredgaard
|Houston (Denmark)
|0.9763
|23
|Ana Belac
|Duke (Slovenia)
|0.9757
|24
|Renate Grimstad
|Miami (Norway)
|0.975
|25
|Sara Kouskova
|Texas (Czech Republic)
|0.974
Comments