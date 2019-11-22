A first look at potential Arnold Palmer Cup teams

With the first half of the college season in the books, the Golf Coaches Association of America has released its fall Arnold Palmer Cup ranking. The top six men and top six women from the final ranking in the spring for both the United States and International(12 total players) will be among the 24 individuals selected to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup. The 2020 matches will be played at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland on July 3-5.

The rankings are compiled using Golfstat’s NCAA Player Ranking as a base. Bonus points are awarded for wins and high finishes, while a player is penalized in the ranking for poor finishes. The ranking also contains a strength of schedule component.

The remaining six men’s and women’s spots for the United States will consist of five committee selections, including at least one non-Division I golfer and a coaches pick. The balance of the International team will include the men’s and women’s winners of The R&A Scholars Tournament, four committee selections and a coaches pick.

The next Arnold Palmer Cup Ranking will be announced Feb. 20, 2020.

U.S. Men

Rank Name School Percent 1 Peter Kuest BYU 0.9995 2 John Augenstein Vanderbilt 0.9971 3 Noah Goodwin SMU 0.9942 4 David Perkins Illinois State 0.9942 5 Jonathan Brightwell UNC Greensboro 0.9919 6 Kyle Hogan Texas Tech 0.9918 7 Quade Cummins Oklahoma 0.9904 8 Carson Berry Oregon State 0.9895 9 Garett Reband Oklahoma 0.9894 10 Justin Thompson SMU 0.9894 11 Cooper Dossey Baylor 0.9885 12 William Mouw Pepperdine 0.9885 13 Davis Thompson Georgia 0.9861 14 McClure Meissner SMU 0.9856 15 Eddy Lai UCLA 0.9856 16 Tyler Strafaci Georgia Tech 0.9856 17 Rhett Rasmussen BYU 0.9847 18 Evan Katz Duke 0.9846 19 Sahith Theegala Pepperdine 0.9832 20 Philip Barbaree LSU 0.9822 21 Hunter Epson Long Beach State 0.9808 22 Luke Schniederjans Georgia Tech 0.9808 23 Christopher Gotterup Rutgers 0.9799 24 Trent Phillips Georgia 0.9775 25 Jack Rhea ETSU 0.977

U.S. Women

Rank Name School Percent 1 Kaitlyn Papp Texas 0.9971 2 Allisen Corpuz USC 0.993 3 Rachel Kuehn Wake Forest 0.9872 4 Kenzie Wright Alabama 0.9867 5 Kaitlin Milligan Oklahoma 0.9861 6 Allyson Geer Park Michigan State 0.9814 7 Natalie Srinivasan Furman 0.9809 8 Jensen Castle Kentucky 0.9797 9 Emilee Hoffman Texas 0.979 10 Emilia Migliaccio Wake Forest 0.9762 11 Julia Johnson Ole Miss 0.9734 12 Tristyn Nowlin Illinois 0.9726 13 Latanna Stone LSU 0.9692 14 Courtney Dow Texas A&M 0.9689 15 Addison Baggarly Florida 0.9675 16 Gina Kim Duke 0.9668 17 Auston Kim Vanderbilt 0.9658 18 Alyaa Abdulghany USC 0.9651 19 Gurleen Kaur Baylor 0.9634 20 Kennedy Swann Ole Miss 0.9629 21 Lauren Hartlage Louisville 0.9618 22 Ivy Shepherd Clemson 0.9615 23 Louise Yu Vanderbilt 0.9607 24 Nicole Whitson Tennessee 0.9599 25 Malia Nam USC 0.9597

International Men

Rank Name School Percent 1 Adrien Pendaries Duke (France) 0.9971 2 Sandy Scott Texas Tech (Scotland) 0.9918 3 Jack Trent UNLV (Australia) 0.9914 4 Matthew Anderson San Francisco (Canada) 0.9856 5 John Axelsen Florida (Denmark) 0.9818 6 Mark Power Wake Forest (Ireland) 0.9775 7 Yuxin Lin USC (China) 0.9745 8 Bryan Wiyang Teoh UCLA (Malaysia) 0.9707 9 Pontus Nyholm Campbell (Sweden) 0.9698 10 William Buhl Arkansas (Sweden) 0.9693 11 Angus Flanagan Minnesota (England) 0.965 12 Guillaume Faonnel ULM (France) 0.9649 13 Jovan Rebula Auburn (South Africa) 0.9645 14 Rhys Nevin Tennessee (England) 0.963 15 Jamie Li Florida State (England) 0.9625 16 Julian Perico Arkansas (Peru) 0.9611 17 Paul Fougluie UMKC (France) 0.9592 18 Jack Dyer CSU Fullerton (England) 0.9573 19 Alex Fitzpatrick Wake Forest (England) 0.9572 20 Matthias Schmid Louisville (Germany) 0.9558 21 Kieran Vincent Liberty (Zimbabwe) 0.9533 22 Puwit Anupansuebsai San Diego State (Thailand) 0.9529 23 Eugenio Chacarra Wake Forest (Spain) 0.952 24 Parathakorn Suyasri Colorado State (Thailand) 0.9516 25 Sarut Vongchaisit Ole Miss (Thailand) 0.9342

International Women