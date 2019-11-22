Indianapolis leads latest Division II WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) revealed Friday the final WGCA Coaches Polls of the fall 2019-20 season.
The University of Indianapolis kept its No. 1 ranking in the latest Division II poll, followed by Nova Southeastern University, University of Findlay, Dallas Baptist University and Lynn University respectively in the top five.
The top 25 teams in the Division II WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.
Division II WGCA Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|University of Indianapolis (10)
|319
|2
|Nova Southeastern University (2)
|308
|3
|University of Findlay
|279
|4
|Dallas Baptist University (1)
|278
|5
|Lynn University
|262
|6
|University of Tampa
|245
|7
|Rollins College
|242
|8
|Barry University
|228
|9
|Saint Leo University
|221
|10
|Florida Southern College
|204
|11
|Wingate University
|193
|12
|California State University San Marcos
|188
|13
|Simon Fraser University
|164
|14
|Lee University
|157
|15
|West Texas A&M University
|153
|16
|Limestone College
|152
|17
|Arkansas Tech University
|125
|18
|Grand Valley State University
|119
|19
|St. Edward’s University
|82
|20
|Midwestern State University
|74
|21
|Lenoir Rhyne University
|65
|22
|University of North Georgia
|46
|23
|University of Central Missouri
|34
|24
|University of North Carolina at Pembroke
|21
|25
|University of Central Oklahoma
|18
Others Receiving Votes: Augustana University (South Dakota) (17); University of Missouri-St. Louis (15); University of Arkansas, Monticello (6); Academy of Art University (5); Sonoma State University (3); Flagler College (1); Texas A&M University – Commerce (1)
