Indianapolis leads latest Division II WGCA Coaches Poll

By November 22, 2019 1:43 pm

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) revealed Friday the final WGCA Coaches Polls of the fall 2019-20 season.

The University of Indianapolis kept its No. 1 ranking in the latest Division II poll, followed by Nova Southeastern University, University of Findlay, Dallas Baptist University and Lynn University respectively in the top five.

The top 25 teams in the Division II WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

Division II WGCA Coaches Poll

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 University of Indianapolis (10) 319
2 Nova Southeastern University (2) 308
3 University of Findlay 279
4 Dallas Baptist University (1) 278
5 Lynn University 262
6 University of Tampa 245
7 Rollins College 242
8 Barry University 228
9 Saint Leo University 221
10 Florida Southern College 204
11 Wingate University 193
12 California State University San Marcos 188
13 Simon Fraser University 164
14 Lee University 157
15 West Texas A&M University 153
16 Limestone College 152
17 Arkansas Tech University 125
18 Grand Valley State University 119
19 St. Edward’s University 82
20 Midwestern State University 74
21 Lenoir Rhyne University 65
22 University of North Georgia 46
23 University of Central Missouri 34
24 University of North Carolina at Pembroke 21
25 University of Central Oklahoma 18

Others Receiving Votes: Augustana University (South Dakota) (17); University of Missouri-St. Louis (15); University of Arkansas, Monticello (6); Academy of Art University (5); Sonoma State University (3); Flagler College (1); Texas A&M University – Commerce (1)

