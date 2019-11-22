Texas unanimously voted No. 1 team on Division I WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) revealed Friday the final WGCA Coaches Polls of the fall 2019-20 season.
In the Division I poll, Texas claimed the No. 1 spot by unanimous vote with Arizona State, Wake Forest, Kent State and Arizona rounding out the top five.
The top 25 teams in the Division I WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.
Division I WGCA Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First Place Votes)
|Points
|1
|Texas (16)
|400
|2
|Arizona State
|368
|3
|Wake Forest
|349
|4
|Kent State
|346
|5
|Arizona
|334
|6
|USC
|333
|7
|Stanford
|318
|8
|South Carolina
|281
|9
|Florida
|278
|10
|Mississippi
|248
|11
|Duke
|240
|12
|Alabama
|236
|13
|Illinois
|176
|14
|Oklahoma State
|172
|15
|Michigan State
|164
|16
|LSU
|158
|17
|Arkansas
|150
|18
|Oregon
|131
|19
|UCLA
|127
|20
|Vanderbilt
|117
|21
|Kentucky
|61
|22
|Virginia Tech
|60
|23
|Houston
|44
|24
|North Carolina at Charlotte
|33
|T25
|Auburn
|20
|T25
|Baylor
|20
Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State (12); Florida State (11); Oregon State (6); Texas Tech (5); Furman (1); Oklahoma (1)
