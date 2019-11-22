Texas unanimously voted No. 1 team on Division I WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) revealed Friday the final WGCA Coaches Polls of the fall 2019-20 season.

In the Division I poll, Texas claimed the No. 1 spot by unanimous vote with Arizona State, Wake Forest, Kent State and Arizona rounding out the top five.

The top 25 teams in the Division I WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

Division I WGCA Coaches Poll

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points 1 Texas (16) 400 2 Arizona State 368 3 Wake Forest 349 4 Kent State 346 5 Arizona 334 6 USC 333 7 Stanford 318 8 South Carolina 281 9 Florida 278 10 Mississippi 248 11 Duke 240 12 Alabama 236 13 Illinois 176 14 Oklahoma State 172 15 Michigan State 164 16 LSU 158 17 Arkansas 150 18 Oregon 131 19 UCLA 127 20 Vanderbilt 117 21 Kentucky 61 22 Virginia Tech 60 23 Houston 44 24 North Carolina at Charlotte 33 T25 Auburn 20 T25 Baylor 20

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State (12); Florida State (11); Oregon State (6); Texas Tech (5); Furman (1); Oklahoma (1)