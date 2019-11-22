Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Texas unanimously voted No. 1 team on Division I WGCA Coaches Poll

The Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) revealed Friday the final WGCA Coaches Polls of the fall 2019-20 season.

In the Division I poll, Texas claimed the No. 1 spot by unanimous vote with Arizona State, Wake Forest, Kent State and Arizona rounding out the top five.

The top 25 teams in the Division I WGCA Coaches Poll can be seen below.

Division I WGCA Coaches Poll

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points
1 Texas (16) 400
2 Arizona State 368
3 Wake Forest 349
4 Kent State 346
5 Arizona 334
6 USC 333
7 Stanford 318
8 South Carolina 281
9 Florida 278
10 Mississippi 248
11 Duke 240
12 Alabama 236
13 Illinois 176
14 Oklahoma State 172
15 Michigan State 164
16 LSU 158
17 Arkansas 150
18 Oregon 131
19 UCLA 127
20 Vanderbilt 117
21 Kentucky 61
22 Virginia Tech 60
23 Houston 44
24 North Carolina at Charlotte 33
T25 Auburn 20
T25 Baylor 20

Others Receiving Votes: Mississippi State (12); Florida State (11); Oregon State (6); Texas Tech (5); Furman (1); Oklahoma (1)

