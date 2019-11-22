LPGA 2020 schedule reflects growth through record prize money, new Florida stops

The LPGA has released the 2020 schedule, which includes 33 official events and a record $75.1 million in prize money. There will be more than 500 hours of global television coverage, with at least seven events on network TV.

“As I enter my second decade as commissioner,” LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said in a statement, “we find ourselves in a new phase of the LPGA Tour. We’ve grown, but now we must flourish. We talk a lot about the next generation, but we will lift this generation.”

Whan recently signed a long-term contract extension with the LPGA.

With the LPGA schedule full and healthy, players now want to see purses increase. The most significant purse jump for 2020 comes from the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which will grow to $4.3 million, up $450,000 from 2019 and $1 million from when KPMG came on board in 2015.

Both the Meijer LPGA Classic and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational are up $300,000 to $2.3 million.

The Blue Bay LPGA event in China returns to the schedule after a one-year break, moving to the spring Asian swing. Earlier in the year, the LPGA announced two new Florida events. The first will take place in Boca Raton after the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions and the second will take place in Belleair, Florida, in mid-May. That gives the tour four stops in Florida, good news for so many of the players who call the Sunshine State home.

It’s also worth noting the gap in the schedule for the 2020 Olympic Games in Toyko. After the Evian Championship in late July, the tour takes a break for the Olympics before returning for three weeks in the United Kingdom starting with the Ladies Scottish Open, AIG Women’s British Open at Royal Troon and UL International Crown at the Centurion Club outside of London.