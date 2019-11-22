Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

Golf

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

By November 22, 2019 5:56 pm

By: |

The CME Group Tour Championship heads to the weekend with the largest prize ever in women’s golf awaiting the winner, who will take home an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million.

The final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule features a limited 60-player field.

Unlike in the past, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.

Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.

CME Group Tour ChampionshipPhoto gallery

Third-round tee times and TV/streaming information listed below.

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players
7:15 a.m. Ashleigh Buhai, Jaye Marie Green
7:24 a.m. Moriya Jutanugan, Celine Boutier
7:33 a.m. Anna Nordqvist, Nicole Broch Larsen
7:42 a.m. Gaby Lopez, Angel Yin
7:51 a.m. Mi Hyang Lee, Annie Park
8 a.m. Hannah Green, Kristen Gillman
8:09 a.m. Eun-Hee Ji, Mirim Lee
8:18 a.m. Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis
8:27 a.m. Jasmine Suwannapura, Inbee Park
8:36 a.m. Wei-Ling Hsu, Jenny Shin
8:45 a.m. Azahara Munoz, Sung Hyun Park
8:54 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim, Jennifer Kupcho
9:03 a.m. Morgan Pressel, Chelle Choi
9:12 a.m. Shanshan Feng, Lydia Ko
9:21 a.m. Amy Olson, Alena Sharp
9:30 a.m. Ariya Jutanugarn, Cheyenne Knight
9:39 a.m. Megan Khang, Brittany Altomare
9:48 a.m. Jin Young Ko, Katherine Kirk
9:57 a.m. Ally McDonald, Carlota Ciganda
10:06 a.m. Lizette Salas, So Yeon Ryu
10:15 a.m. Danielle Kang, Bronte Law
10:25 a.m. Jeongeun Lee6, Amy Yang
10:35 a.m. Jing Yan, Charley Hull
10:45 a.m. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Georgia Hall
10:55 a.m. Mi Jung Hur, Marina Alex
11:05 a.m. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nasa Hataoka
11:15 a.m. Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson
11:25 a.m. Su Oh, Yu Liu
11:35 a.m. Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda
11:45 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Caroline Masson

How to watch

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Saturday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Sunday
NBC, 1-4 p.m.

Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.

, , , Golf

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home