LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

The CME Group Tour Championship heads to the weekend with the largest prize ever in women’s golf awaiting the winner, who will take home an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million.

The final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule features a limited 60-player field.

Unlike in the past, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.

Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.

Third-round tee times and TV/streaming information listed below.

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

1st tee

Tee time Players 7:15 a.m. Ashleigh Buhai, Jaye Marie Green 7:24 a.m. Moriya Jutanugan, Celine Boutier 7:33 a.m. Anna Nordqvist, Nicole Broch Larsen 7:42 a.m. Gaby Lopez, Angel Yin 7:51 a.m. Mi Hyang Lee, Annie Park 8 a.m. Hannah Green, Kristen Gillman 8:09 a.m. Eun-Hee Ji, Mirim Lee 8:18 a.m. Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis 8:27 a.m. Jasmine Suwannapura, Inbee Park 8:36 a.m. Wei-Ling Hsu, Jenny Shin 8:45 a.m. Azahara Munoz, Sung Hyun Park 8:54 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim, Jennifer Kupcho 9:03 a.m. Morgan Pressel, Chelle Choi 9:12 a.m. Shanshan Feng, Lydia Ko 9:21 a.m. Amy Olson, Alena Sharp 9:30 a.m. Ariya Jutanugarn, Cheyenne Knight 9:39 a.m. Megan Khang, Brittany Altomare 9:48 a.m. Jin Young Ko, Katherine Kirk 9:57 a.m. Ally McDonald, Carlota Ciganda 10:06 a.m. Lizette Salas, So Yeon Ryu 10:15 a.m. Danielle Kang, Bronte Law 10:25 a.m. Jeongeun Lee6, Amy Yang 10:35 a.m. Jing Yan, Charley Hull 10:45 a.m. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Georgia Hall 10:55 a.m. Mi Jung Hur, Marina Alex 11:05 a.m. Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nasa Hataoka 11:15 a.m. Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson 11:25 a.m. Su Oh, Yu Liu 11:35 a.m. Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda 11:45 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Caroline Masson

How to watch

Saturday

Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.

Sunday

NBC, 1-4 p.m.

Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.