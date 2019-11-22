LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Round 3 tee times, how to watch

The CME Group Tour Championship heads to the weekend with the largest prize ever in women’s golf awaiting the winner, who will take home an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million.
The final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule features a limited 60-player field.
Unlike in the past, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.
Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.
Third-round tee times and TV/streaming information listed below.
All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|7:15 a.m.
|Ashleigh Buhai, Jaye Marie Green
|7:24 a.m.
|Moriya Jutanugan, Celine Boutier
|7:33 a.m.
|Anna Nordqvist, Nicole Broch Larsen
|7:42 a.m.
|Gaby Lopez, Angel Yin
|7:51 a.m.
|Mi Hyang Lee, Annie Park
|8 a.m.
|Hannah Green, Kristen Gillman
|8:09 a.m.
|Eun-Hee Ji, Mirim Lee
|8:18 a.m.
|Minjee Lee, Stacy Lewis
|8:27 a.m.
|Jasmine Suwannapura, Inbee Park
|8:36 a.m.
|Wei-Ling Hsu, Jenny Shin
|8:45 a.m.
|Azahara Munoz, Sung Hyun Park
|8:54 a.m.
|Hyo Joo Kim, Jennifer Kupcho
|9:03 a.m.
|Morgan Pressel, Chelle Choi
|9:12 a.m.
|Shanshan Feng, Lydia Ko
|9:21 a.m.
|Amy Olson, Alena Sharp
|9:30 a.m.
|Ariya Jutanugarn, Cheyenne Knight
|9:39 a.m.
|Megan Khang, Brittany Altomare
|9:48 a.m.
|Jin Young Ko, Katherine Kirk
|9:57 a.m.
|Ally McDonald, Carlota Ciganda
|10:06 a.m.
|Lizette Salas, So Yeon Ryu
|10:15 a.m.
|Danielle Kang, Bronte Law
|10:25 a.m.
|Jeongeun Lee6, Amy Yang
|10:35 a.m.
|Jing Yan, Charley Hull
|10:45 a.m.
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Georgia Hall
|10:55 a.m.
|Mi Jung Hur, Marina Alex
|11:05 a.m.
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Nasa Hataoka
|11:15 a.m.
|Jessica Korda, Lexi Thompson
|11:25 a.m.
|Su Oh, Yu Liu
|11:35 a.m.
|Brooke Henderson, Nelly Korda
|11:45 a.m.
|Sei Young Kim, Caroline Masson
How to watch
All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Saturday
Golf Channel, 4-7 p.m.
Sunday
NBC, 1-4 p.m.
Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.
