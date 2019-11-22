RSM Classic: Rounds 3 tee times, how to watch

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

The event used the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s golf action will be at Seaside.

Round 3, 1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players 9:20 a.m. Matt Jones, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell 9:30 a.m. Chesson Hadley, David Lingmerth, Michael Thompson 9:40 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Shawn Stefani, Matthew NeSmith 9:50 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Cameron Tringale, Dylen Fritelli 10 a.m. Ryan Armour, Davis Riley, David Hearn 10:10 a.m. Nick Watney, Mark Anderson, Vaughn Taylor 10:20 a.m. Tim Wilkinson, Tim Herron, Kyle Reifers 10:30 a.m. Webb Simpson, Will Gordon, Alex Cejka 10:40 a.m. Alex Noran, Dennis McCarthy, Doc Redman 10:50 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Brian Harman, Kyle Stanley 11 a.m. Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Kyoung-Hoon Lee 11:10 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Ricky Barnes, Fabian Gomez 11:20 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Sebastian Munoz, Rhein Gibson

Round 3, 10th tee

Tee time Players 9:20 a.m. Bill Haas, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard 9:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Troy Merritt, Stewart Cink 9:40 a.m. Luke List, Rory Sabbatini, Scott Stallings 9:50 a.m. Brandon Hagy, Talor Gooch, Jim Herman 10 a.m. Adam Long, Austin Cook, Maverick McNealy 10:10 a.m. Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm, Peter Uihlein 10:20 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Ben Crane, Luke Donald 10:30 a.m. Russel Knox, Jim Furyk, Adam Hadwin 10:40 a.m. Doug Ghin, Davis Thompson, Kramer Hickok 10:50 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Anirban Lahiri, Scott Harrington 11 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire 11:10 a.m. Vincent Whaley, Rob Oppenheim

TV info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.