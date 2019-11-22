RSM Classic: Rounds 3 tee times, how to watch

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.
The event used the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s golf action will be at Seaside.
Round 3, 1st tee
(All Times Eastern)
|Tee time
|Players
|9:20 a.m.
|Matt Jones, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell
|9:30 a.m.
|Chesson Hadley, David Lingmerth, Michael Thompson
|9:40 a.m.
|Mark Hubbard, Shawn Stefani, Matthew NeSmith
|9:50 a.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Cameron Tringale, Dylen Fritelli
|10 a.m.
|Ryan Armour, Davis Riley, David Hearn
|10:10 a.m.
|Nick Watney, Mark Anderson, Vaughn Taylor
|10:20 a.m.
|Tim Wilkinson, Tim Herron, Kyle Reifers
|10:30 a.m.
|Webb Simpson, Will Gordon, Alex Cejka
|10:40 a.m.
|Alex Noran, Dennis McCarthy, Doc Redman
|10:50 a.m.
|Henrik Norlander, Brian Harman, Kyle Stanley
|11 a.m.
|Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|11:10 a.m.
|D.J. Trahan, Ricky Barnes, Fabian Gomez
|11:20 a.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Sebastian Munoz, Rhein Gibson
Round 3, 10th tee
|Tee time
|Players
|9:20 a.m.
|Bill Haas, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard
|9:30 a.m.
|Scottie Scheffler, Troy Merritt, Stewart Cink
|9:40 a.m.
|Luke List, Rory Sabbatini, Scott Stallings
|9:50 a.m.
|Brandon Hagy, Talor Gooch, Jim Herman
|10 a.m.
|Adam Long, Austin Cook, Maverick McNealy
|10:10 a.m.
|Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm, Peter Uihlein
|10:20 a.m.
|Chase Seiffert, Ben Crane, Luke Donald
|10:30 a.m.
|Russel Knox, Jim Furyk, Adam Hadwin
|10:40 a.m.
|Doug Ghin, Davis Thompson, Kramer Hickok
|10:50 a.m.
|Tyler McCumber, Anirban Lahiri, Scott Harrington
|11 a.m.
|Satoshi Kodaira, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire
|11:10 a.m.
|Vincent Whaley, Rob Oppenheim
TV info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
