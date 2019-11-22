Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
RSM Classic: Rounds 3 tee times, how to watch

By November 22, 2019 6:18 pm

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

The event used the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s golf action will be at Seaside.

Round 3, 1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players
9:20 a.m. Matt Jones, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell
9:30 a.m. Chesson Hadley, David Lingmerth, Michael Thompson
9:40 a.m. Mark Hubbard, Shawn Stefani, Matthew NeSmith
9:50 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Cameron Tringale, Dylen Fritelli
10 a.m. Ryan Armour, Davis Riley, David Hearn
10:10 a.m. Nick Watney, Mark Anderson, Vaughn Taylor
10:20 a.m. Tim Wilkinson, Tim Herron, Kyle Reifers
10:30 a.m. Webb Simpson, Will Gordon, Alex Cejka
10:40 a.m. Alex Noran, Dennis McCarthy, Doc Redman
10:50 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Brian Harman, Kyle Stanley
11 a.m. Scott Brown, Brendon Todd, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
11:10 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Ricky Barnes, Fabian Gomez
11:20 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Sebastian Munoz, Rhein Gibson

Round 3, 10th tee

Tee time Players
9:20 a.m. Bill Haas, Mackenzie Hughes, Brian Stuard
9:30 a.m. Scottie Scheffler, Troy Merritt, Stewart Cink
9:40 a.m. Luke List, Rory Sabbatini, Scott Stallings
9:50 a.m. Brandon Hagy, Talor Gooch, Jim Herman
10 a.m. Adam Long, Austin Cook, Maverick McNealy
10:10 a.m. Harry Higgs, Ryan Brehm, Peter Uihlein
10:20 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Ben Crane, Luke Donald
10:30 a.m. Russel Knox, Jim Furyk, Adam Hadwin
10:40 a.m. Doug Ghin, Davis Thompson, Kramer Hickok
10:50 a.m. Tyler McCumber, Anirban Lahiri, Scott Harrington
11 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire
11:10 a.m. Vincent Whaley, Rob Oppenheim

TV info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

