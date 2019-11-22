Duke women's, Stanford men's teams celebrate championships at White House

Before the Stanford men’s and Duke women’s golf teams break for the holidays, they traveled to the nation’s capital to celebrate their respective 2019 national championships.

The Blue Devils and the Cardinal were honored at the White House on Friday along with several other NCAA Championship teams from last year.

Duke won its seventh national title at the Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, in May after defeating Wake Forest, 3-2, in match play. Stanford won its ninth title in program history with a 3-2 win in match play over Texas at Blessings.

According to the school, Duke has visited the White House three times, having also received invitations in 2005 and 2007 from President George W. Bush for having won the 2005, 2006 and 2007 NCAA titles under coach Dan Brooks.

Ahead of the White House ceremony on Friday, the teams posted photos from around Washington D.C. and 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. on their respective Twitter accounts.

Here are a few of the best photos:

Honored to be in our nation’s capital to be recognized for, and to celebrate, our 2019 National Championship. #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/Ify3P2pN9Z — Stanford Men's Golf (@StanfordMGolf) November 21, 2019