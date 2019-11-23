Drawing more talk of Seve, Jon Rahm moves to front of Race to Dubai grid

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The 2019 Race to Dubai is taking more twists and turns than a Formula 1 race. It took another one when Jon Rahm moved to the front of the grid after the third round of the $8 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.

Rahm sits in joint first on 15 under after a 6-under 66 in the third round. He’s tied with France’s Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who shot a 3-under 69.

Rory McIlroy is in solo third on 13 under after a bogey-free 65. Tommy Fleetwood played the Earth course in 70 strokes to sit fourth.

Arizona State grad Rahm is now predicted to finish the season at the top of the European pecking order. Friday it was Fleetwood who was destined to replace current incumbent Bernd Wiesberger as European No. 1. The Austrian sits T-24 on 2 under, and is now predicted to finish second on the Race to Dubai.

Rahm skipped the previous two tournaments so he could spend time with fianceé Kelley Cahill before their wedding at Christmas. Many thought that might have ruined his chances of overhauling Wiesberger at the top of the Race to Dubai.

Few would bet against Rahm producing the win Sunday to become the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros in 1991 to hold the Harry Vardon Trophy as European No. 1. Rahm won this tournament in 2017.

“Gives me goose bumps to think about that,” Rahm said. “I’ve said it many times, as a Spanish player, as a Spaniard, any time you join or you have the chance to put your name on a list where there’s only one name and that name is Seve, it’s pretty impactful. It’s really emotional for all of us.

“To think not even Sergio (Garcia) or Miguel Ángel (Jimenez) or Ollie (Jose Maria Olazabal) or many other great players couldn’t get it done. It’s hard to believe that I have the chance to be the second.”

Lorenzo-Vera would have the lead on his own if not for a three-putt bogey on the par-5 18th for the second day in a row. The Frenchman put his tee shot into the stream that runs up the center of the 18th fairway, found the green with his third but then needed three putts to finish the hole.

Lorenzo-Vera is chasing his first European Tour victory after 12 years as a Tour member.

“You don’t control anything except your mind,” the 34 year old said. “That’s the only thing you can control tomorrow, so I just hope for the same game plan and let’s see if golf wants to give me something.”

McIlroy took pride in bouncing back from 2-over 74 in round two to get back into contention, and then went into philosophical mode.

“That’s what life is all about,” McIlroy said. “It’s learning from what you do and being of a present mind so that you can learn as you go. I sort of figured out what I did wrong yesterday, and I was able to rectify it somewhat today and get myself back in the tournament.”

McIlroy has won the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai twice. He’s aiming for a career first: he’s never won the same tournament three times.

“It’s nice to come back to courses that you’re familiar with. That brings its own advantages. It would be nice. It’s been a great year so far and this is my last event. It would be wonderful going into the break to finish on a high.”

Just to thicken the plot even more, Fleetwood can still win the Race to Dubai for the second time in three years with a win. This Race is far from over.