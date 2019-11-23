LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Final round tee times, how to watch

The CME Group Tour Championship heads to the weekend with the largest prize ever in women’s golf awaiting the winner, who will take home an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million.
The final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule features a limited 60-player field.
Unlike in the past, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.
Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.
CME Group Tour Championship: Leaderboard | Photo gallery
Tee times and viewing information for the final round are listed below.
All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Final round tee times
1st tee
|Tee time
|Players
|8:42 a.m.
|Jing Yan, Lizette Salas, Nasa Hataoka
|8:54 a.m.
|Hyo Joo Kim, Alena Sharp, Katherine Kirk
|9:06 a.m.
|Carolta Ciganda, Marina Alex, Inbee Park
|9:18 a.m.
|Georgia Hall, Brittany Altomare, Ally McDonald
|9:30 a.m.
|Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|9:42 a.m.
|Mi Jung Hur, Yu Liu, Lexi Thompson
|9:54 a.m.
|Bronte Law, Danielle Kang, So Yeon Ryu
|10:06 a.m.
|Su Oh, Brooke M. Henderson, Amy Yang
|10:18 a.m.
|Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko, Jessica Korda
|10:30 a.m.
|Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Caroline Masson
10th tee
|Tee time
|Players
|8:42 a.m.
|Jennifer Kipcho, Azahara Munoz, Jenny Shin
|8:54 a.m.
|Shanshan Feng, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Wei-Ling Hsu
|9:06 a.m.
|Cheyenne Knight, Megan Khang, Celine Boutier
|9:18 a.m.
|Nicole Broch Larsen, Chella Choi, Amy Olson
|9:30 a.m.
|Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Annie Park
|9:42 a.m.
|Eun-Hee Ji, Jasmine Suwannapura, Lydia Ko
|9:54 a.m.
|Morgan Pressel, Gaby Lopez, Anna Nordqvist
|10:06 a.m.
|Hannah Green, Kristen Gillman, Stacy Lewis
|10:18 a.m.
|Minjee Lee, Ashleigh Buhai, Jaye Marie Green
|10:30 a.m.
|Angel Yin, Mirim Lee
How to watch
All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Sunday
NBC, 1-4 p.m.
Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.
Comments