LPGA CME Group Tour Championship: Final round tee times, how to watch

By November 23, 2019 5:02 pm

The CME Group Tour Championship heads to the weekend with the largest prize ever in women’s golf awaiting the winner, who will take home an unprecedented payday of $1.5 million.

The final event on the 2019 LPGA schedule features a limited 60-player field.

Unlike in the past, anyone in the field can claim the big prize. The total purse for the week is $5 million.

Lexi Thompson is the defending champion.

Tee times and viewing information for the final round are listed below.

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Final round tee times

1st tee

Tee time Players
8:42 a.m. Jing Yan, Lizette Salas, Nasa Hataoka
8:54 a.m. Hyo Joo Kim, Alena Sharp, Katherine Kirk
9:06 a.m. Carolta Ciganda, Marina Alex, Inbee Park
9:18 a.m. Georgia Hall, Brittany Altomare, Ally McDonald
9:30 a.m. Ariya Jutanugarn, Jeongeun Lee6, Nanna Koerstz Madsen
9:42 a.m. Mi Jung Hur, Yu Liu, Lexi Thompson
9:54 a.m. Bronte Law, Danielle Kang, So Yeon Ryu
10:06 a.m. Su Oh, Brooke M. Henderson, Amy Yang
10:18 a.m. Charley Hull, Jin Young Ko, Jessica Korda
10:30 a.m. Sei Young Kim, Nelly Korda, Caroline Masson

10th tee

Tee time Players
8:42 a.m. Jennifer Kipcho, Azahara Munoz, Jenny Shin
8:54 a.m. Shanshan Feng, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Wei-Ling Hsu
9:06 a.m. Cheyenne Knight, Megan Khang, Celine Boutier
9:18 a.m. Nicole Broch Larsen, Chella Choi, Amy Olson
9:30 a.m. Moriya Jutanugarn, Mi Hyang Lee, Annie Park
9:42 a.m. Eun-Hee Ji, Jasmine Suwannapura, Lydia Ko
9:54 a.m. Morgan Pressel, Gaby Lopez, Anna Nordqvist
10:06 a.m. Hannah Green, Kristen Gillman, Stacy Lewis
10:18 a.m. Minjee Lee, Ashleigh Buhai, Jaye Marie Green
10:30 a.m. Angel Yin, Mirim Lee

How to watch

All times listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Sunday
NBC, 1-4 p.m.

Coverage will also be streamed live on the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps 1-4 p.m. ET Thursday through Sunday.

