Money makers: Ranking the richest seasons in women's golf

NAPLES, Fla. – On the eve of the biggest payday in the history of women’s golf – $1.5 million – we take a look at the LPGA’s most lucrative seasons. Not even a victory tomorrow from Jin Young Ko would top Lorena Ochoa’s 2007 season, when the World Golf Hall of Famer won eight tournaments and finished second five times. Ochoa banked $4,364,994 that year, the most of any player in LPGA history.

Yani Tseng came the closest to Ochoa in 2011, when she earned $2,921,713. Tseng triumphed seven times that year, winning two major titles and finishing runner-up twice.

Ko, the 2019 Rolex LPGA Player of the Year, came into the final event with $2,714,281. While she can’t catch Ochoa, a second-place finish at the CME would make Ko the second player to break the $3 million mark. A victory would get her to $4,214,281.

Ko won two majors this season and has a chance to join Annika Sorenstam as the only players in LPGA history to break 69 in scoring. The World No. 1 surged up the leaderboard on Saturday with a 66. Second place at the CME gets a $480,000 paycheck.

Annika Sorenstam ranks third on the all-time list with $2,863,904 in 2002. She won 11 times that year and finished runner-up on three occasions.

Mickey Wright owns the LPGA record for most wins in a season. She won 13 times in 1963 and earned $31,269.

And what about Nancy Lopez’s incredible 1978 rookie season, when she won nine times? She collected $189,814 for her efforts that year.

Take a look at the LPGA’s annual money leaders throughout the years.

LPGA annual money leaders