Money makers: Ranking the richest seasons in women's golf

NAPLES, Fla. – On the eve of the biggest payday in the history of women’s golf – $1.5 million – we take a look at the LPGA’s most lucrative seasons. Not even a victory tomorrow from Jin Young Ko would top Lorena Ochoa’s 2007 season, when the World Golf Hall of Famer won eight tournaments and finished second five times. Ochoa banked $4,364,994 that year, the most of any player in LPGA history.
Yani Tseng came the closest to Ochoa in 2011, when she earned $2,921,713. Tseng triumphed seven times that year, winning two major titles and finishing runner-up twice.
Ko, the 2019 Rolex LPGA Player of the Year, came into the final event with $2,714,281. While she can’t catch Ochoa, a second-place finish at the CME would make Ko the second player to break the $3 million mark. A victory would get her to $4,214,281.
Ko won two majors this season and has a chance to join Annika Sorenstam as the only players in LPGA history to break 69 in scoring. The World No. 1 surged up the leaderboard on Saturday with a 66. Second place at the CME gets a $480,000 paycheck.
Annika Sorenstam ranks third on the all-time list with $2,863,904 in 2002. She won 11 times that year and finished runner-up on three occasions.
Mickey Wright owns the LPGA record for most wins in a season. She won 13 times in 1963 and earned $31,269.
And what about Nancy Lopez’s incredible 1978 rookie season, when she won nine times? She collected $189,814 for her efforts that year.
Take a look at the LPGA’s annual money leaders throughout the years.
LPGA annual money leaders
|Rank
|Year
|Player
|Money
|1
|2007
|Lorena Ochoa
|$4,364,994
|2
|2011
|Yani Tseng
|$2,921,713
|3
|2002
|Annika Sorenstam
|$2,863,904
|4
|2015
|Lydia Ko
|$2,800,802
|5
|2008
|Lorena Ochoa
|$2,763,193
|6
|2018
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|$2,743,949
|7
|2006
|Lorena Ochoa
|$2,592,872
|8
|2005
|Annika Sorenstam
|$2,588,872
|9
|2016
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|$2,550,947
|10
|2004
|Annika Sorenstam
|$2,544,707
|11
|2014
|Stacy Lewis
|$2,539,039
|12
|2013
|Inbee Park
|$2,456,619
|13
|2017
|Sung Hyun Park
|$2,335,883
|14
|2012
|Inbee Park
|$2,287,080
|15
|2001
|Annika Sorenstam
|$2,105,868
|16
|2003
|Annika Sorenstam
|$2,029,506
|17
|2000
|Karrie Webb
|$1,876,853
|18
|2010
|Na Yeon Choi
|$1,871,165
|19
|2009
|Jiyai Shin
|$1,807,334
|20
|1999
|Karrie Webb
|$1,591,959
|21
|1997
|Annika Sorenstam
|$1,236,789
|22
|1998
|Annika Sorenstam
|$1,092,748
|23
|1996
|Karrie Webb
|$1,002,000
|24
|1990
|Beth Daniel
|$863,578
|25
|1991
|Pat Bradley
|$763,118
|26
|1992
|Dottie Mochrie (Pepper)
|$693,335
|27
|1994
|Laura Davies
|$687,201
|28
|1995
|Annika Sorenstam
|$666,533
|29
|1989
|Betsy King
|$654,132
|30
|1993
|Betsy King
|$595,992
|31
|1986
|Pat Bradley
|$492,021
|32
|1987
|Ayako Okamoto
|$466,034
|33
|1985
|Nancy Lopez
|$416,472
|34
|1988
|Sherri Turner
|$350,851
|35
|1982
|JoAnne Carner
|$310,400
|36
|1983
|JoAnne Carner
|$291,404
|37
|1984
|Betsy King
|$266,771
|38
|1980
|Beth Daniel
|$231,000
|39
|1981
|Beth Daniel
|$206,998
|40
|1979
|Nancy Lopez
|$197,489
|41
|1978
|Nancy Lopez
|$189,814
|42
|1976
|Judy Rankin
|$150,734
|43
|1977
|Judy Rankin
|$122,890
|44
|1974
|JoAnne Carner
|$87,094
|45
|1973
|Kathy Whitworth
|$82,864
|46
|1975
|Sandra Palmer
|$76,374
|47
|1972
|Kathy Whitworth
|$65,063
|48
|1969
|Carol Mann
|$49,152
|49
|1968
|Kathy Whitworth
|$48,379
|50
|1971
|Kathy Whitworth
|$41,181
|51
|1966
|Kathy Whitworth
|$33,517
|52
|1967
|Kathy Whitworth
|$32,937
|53
|1963
|Mickey Wright
|$31,269
|54
|1970
|Kathy Whitworth
|$30,235
|55
|1964
|Mickey Wright
|$29,800
|56
|1965
|Kathy Whitworth
|$28,658
|57
|1959
|Betsy Rawls
|$26,774
|58
|1961
|Mickey Wright
|$22,236
|59
|1962
|Mickey Wright
|$21,641
|60
|1956
|Marlene Hagge
|$20,235
|61
|1953
|Louise Suggs
|$19,816
|62
|1960
|Louise Suggs
|$16,892
|63
|1955
|Patty Berg
|$16,492
|64
|1957
|Patty Berg
|$16,272
|65
|1954
|Patty Berg
|$16,011
|66
|1951
|Babe Zaharias
|$15,087
|67
|1950
|Babe Zaharias
|$14,800
|68
|1952
|Betsy Rawls
|$14,505
|69
|1958
|Beverly Hanson
|$12,639
