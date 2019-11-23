Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
RSM Classic: Final round tee times, how to watch

RSM Classic: Final round tee times, how to watch

RSM Classic: Final round tee times, how to watch

November 23, 2019 4:47 pm

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

The event used the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s golf action will be at Seaside.

Take a look at the final round tee times and viewing information below.

RSM Classic: Scores | Photos

Final round tee times

1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players
9:05 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Wes Roach, J.T. Poston
9:15 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Will Gordon, Alex Cejka
9:25 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Hagy, Ryan Armour
9:35 a.m. Chesson Hadley, David Lingermerth, Matthew NeSmith
9:45 a.m. Russell Knox, Scott Harrington, Bill Haas
9:55 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Talor Gooch, Kyle Reifers
10:05 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Brian Stuard, Troy Merritt
10:15 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Tim Wilkinson, Denny McCarthy
10:25 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Alex Noren, Scott Brown
10:35 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Brian Harman, Nick Watney
10:45 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Scottie Scheffler, Doc Redman
10:55 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ricky Barnes
11:05 a.m. Brendon Todd, Webb Simpson, Sebastián Muñoz

10th tee

Tee time Players
9:05 a.m. Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Shawn Stefani
9:15 a.m. Luke List, Jim Herman, David Hearn
9:25 a.m. Adam Long, Mark Anderson, Harry Higgs
9:35 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Ben Crane, Anirban Lahiri
9:45 a.m. Rhein Gibson, Mackenzie Highes, Austin Cook
9:55 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Kramer Hickok, Patton Kizzire
10:05 a.m. Michael Thompson, Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale
10:15 a.m. Davis Riley, Jim Furyk, Davis Thompson
10:25 a.m. Zach Johnson, Rory Sabbatini, Peter Uihlein
10:35 a.m. Tim Herron, Luke Donald, Matt Jones
10:45 a.m. Doug Ghim, Tyler McCumber, Cinvent Whaley
10:55 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Satoshi Kodaira
11:05 a.m. Bo Hoag, Adam Hadwin

How to watch

Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.

