RSM Classic: Final round tee times, how to watch

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.

The event used the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s golf action will be at Seaside.

Take a look at the final round tee times and viewing information below.

RSM Classic: Scores | Photos

Final round tee times

1st tee

(All Times Eastern)

Tee time Players 9:05 a.m. Kyle Stanley, Wes Roach, J.T. Poston 9:15 a.m. Chase Seiffert, Will Gordon, Alex Cejka 9:25 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Hagy, Ryan Armour 9:35 a.m. Chesson Hadley, David Lingermerth, Matthew NeSmith 9:45 a.m. Russell Knox, Scott Harrington, Bill Haas 9:55 a.m. Hank Lebioda, Talor Gooch, Kyle Reifers 10:05 a.m. Keith Mitchell, Brian Stuard, Troy Merritt 10:15 a.m. Fabián Gómez, Tim Wilkinson, Denny McCarthy 10:25 a.m. Vaughn Taylor, Alex Noren, Scott Brown 10:35 a.m. Henrik Norlander, Brian Harman, Nick Watney 10:45 a.m. Tyler Duncan, Scottie Scheffler, Doc Redman 10:55 a.m. D.J. Trahan, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ricky Barnes 11:05 a.m. Brendon Todd, Webb Simpson, Sebastián Muñoz

10th tee

Tee time Players 9:05 a.m. Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Shawn Stefani 9:15 a.m. Luke List, Jim Herman, David Hearn 9:25 a.m. Adam Long, Mark Anderson, Harry Higgs 9:35 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Ben Crane, Anirban Lahiri 9:45 a.m. Rhein Gibson, Mackenzie Highes, Austin Cook 9:55 a.m. Maverick McNealy, Kramer Hickok, Patton Kizzire 10:05 a.m. Michael Thompson, Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale 10:15 a.m. Davis Riley, Jim Furyk, Davis Thompson 10:25 a.m. Zach Johnson, Rory Sabbatini, Peter Uihlein 10:35 a.m. Tim Herron, Luke Donald, Matt Jones 10:45 a.m. Doug Ghim, Tyler McCumber, Cinvent Whaley 10:55 a.m. Rob Oppenheim, Satoshi Kodaira 11:05 a.m. Bo Hoag, Adam Hadwin

How to watch

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.