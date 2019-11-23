RSM Classic: Final round tee times, how to watch

The fall portion of the 2019-20 PGA Tour season wraps up this week with the Tour’s annual stop at Sea Island Golf Club for the RSM Classic.
The event used the new-look Plantation Course and its neighboring Seaside Course for Thursday and Friday’s rounds. Saturday and Sunday’s golf action will be at Seaside.
Take a look at the final round tee times and viewing information below.
Final round tee times
1st tee
(All Times Eastern)
|Tee time
|Players
|9:05 a.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Wes Roach, J.T. Poston
|9:15 a.m.
|Chase Seiffert, Will Gordon, Alex Cejka
|9:25 a.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, Brandon Hagy, Ryan Armour
|9:35 a.m.
|Chesson Hadley, David Lingermerth, Matthew NeSmith
|9:45 a.m.
|Russell Knox, Scott Harrington, Bill Haas
|9:55 a.m.
|Hank Lebioda, Talor Gooch, Kyle Reifers
|10:05 a.m.
|Keith Mitchell, Brian Stuard, Troy Merritt
|10:15 a.m.
|Fabián Gómez, Tim Wilkinson, Denny McCarthy
|10:25 a.m.
|Vaughn Taylor, Alex Noren, Scott Brown
|10:35 a.m.
|Henrik Norlander, Brian Harman, Nick Watney
|10:45 a.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Scottie Scheffler, Doc Redman
|10:55 a.m.
|D.J. Trahan, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Ricky Barnes
|11:05 a.m.
|Brendon Todd, Webb Simpson, Sebastián Muñoz
10th tee
|Tee time
|Players
|9:05 a.m.
|Stewart Cink, Mark Hubbard, Shawn Stefani
|9:15 a.m.
|Luke List, Jim Herman, David Hearn
|9:25 a.m.
|Adam Long, Mark Anderson, Harry Higgs
|9:35 a.m.
|Ryan Brehm, Ben Crane, Anirban Lahiri
|9:45 a.m.
|Rhein Gibson, Mackenzie Highes, Austin Cook
|9:55 a.m.
|Maverick McNealy, Kramer Hickok, Patton Kizzire
|10:05 a.m.
|Michael Thompson, Scott Stallings, Cameron Tringale
|10:15 a.m.
|Davis Riley, Jim Furyk, Davis Thompson
|10:25 a.m.
|Zach Johnson, Rory Sabbatini, Peter Uihlein
|10:35 a.m.
|Tim Herron, Luke Donald, Matt Jones
|10:45 a.m.
|Doug Ghim, Tyler McCumber, Cinvent Whaley
|10:55 a.m.
|Rob Oppenheim, Satoshi Kodaira
|11:05 a.m.
|Bo Hoag, Adam Hadwin
How to watch
Sunday
Golf Channel: 1-4 p.m.
Comments