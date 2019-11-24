Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
How much money each golfer earned at the CME Group Tour Championship

By November 24, 2019 6:05 pm

Sei Young Kim won the CME Group Tour Championship in dramatic fashion with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Kim held off several competitors Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club as she shot a final-round 70. With her win, the 26-year-old Kim claimed the biggest winner’s check in women’s golf history — $1.5 million — for a week’s work in Naples, Florida.

The CME title marks Kim’s 10th career LPGA victory, her third of 2019, and helped give her financial stability for the foreseeable future.

Below is a breakdown of how much each player earned in Naples this week:

Position Player To par Earnings
1 Sei Young Kim -18 $1,500,000
2 Charley Hull -17 $480,000
T-3 Danielle Kang -16 $269,637
T-3 Nelly Korda -16 $269,637
5 Brooke M. Henderson -15 $176,570
T-6 Lexi Thompson -13 $119,683
T-6 Jessica Korda -13 $119,683
T-6 Su Oh -13 $119,683
T-9 Brittany Altomare -12 $82,790
T-9 So Yeon Ryu -12 $82,790
T-11 Ally McDonald -11 $59,613
T-11 Marina Alex -11 $59,613
T-11 Georgia Hall -11 $59,613
T-11 Ariya Jutanugarn -11 $59,613
T-11 Jeongeun Lee6 -11 $59,613
T-11 Jin Young Ko -11 $59,613
T-11 Caroline Masson -11 $59,613
T-18 Katherine Kirk -10 $46,289
T-18 Bronte Law -10 $46,289
T-20 Inbee Park -9 $42,234
T-20 Mi Jung Hur -9 $42,234
T-20 Yu Liu -9 $42,234
23 Megan Khang -8 $39,529
24 Hyo Joo Kim -7 $38,179
T-25 Shanshan Feng -6 $35,052
T-25 Nasa Hataoka -6 $35,052
T-25 Carlota Ciganda -6 $35,052
T-25 Amy Yang -6 $35,052
T-29 Eun-Hee Ji -5 $30,447
T-29 Alena Sharp -5 $30,447
T-29 Lizette Salas -5 $30,447
T-29 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -5 $30,447
T-33 Nicole Broch Larsen -4 $27,363
T-33 Azahara Munoz -4 $27,363
T-35 Wei-Ling Hsu -3 $24,997
T-35 Jenny Shin -3 $24,997
T-35 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -3 $24,997
38 Jennifer Kupcho -2 $23,309
T-39 Jaye Marie Green -1 $21,322
T-39 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 $21,322
T-39 Jasmine Suwannapura -1 $21,322
T-39 Jing Yan -1 $21,322
T-43 Ashleigh Buhai E $18,619
T-43 Mi Hyang Lee E $18,619
T-43 Amy Olson E $18,619
T-43 Cheyenne Knight E $18,619
T-47 Gaby Lopez +1 $16,717
T-47 Morgan Pressel +1 $16,717
T-47 Celine Boutier +1 $16,717
50 Anna Nordqvist +2 $15,703
T-51 Stacy Lewis +3 $15,028
T-51 Chella Choi +3 $15,028
T-53 Kristen Gillman +4 $14,351
T-53 Lydia Ko +4 $14,351
55 Minjee Lee +5 $13,846
T-56 Mirim Lee +6 $13,337
T-56 Hannah Green +6 $13,337
58 Annie Park +7 $12,832
59 Angel Yin +10 $12,493

