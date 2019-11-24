How much money each golfer earned at the CME Group Tour Championship

Sei Young Kim won the CME Group Tour Championship in dramatic fashion with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.

Kim held off several competitors Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club as she shot a final-round 70. With her win, the 26-year-old Kim claimed the biggest winner’s check in women’s golf history — $1.5 million — for a week’s work in Naples, Florida.

MORE: LPGA schedule, results | Gallery

The CME title marks Kim’s 10th career LPGA victory, her third of 2019, and helped give her financial stability for the foreseeable future.

Below is a breakdown of how much each player earned in Naples this week: