How much money each golfer earned at the CME Group Tour Championship

Sei Young Kim won the CME Group Tour Championship in dramatic fashion with a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole.
Kim held off several competitors Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club as she shot a final-round 70. With her win, the 26-year-old Kim claimed the biggest winner’s check in women’s golf history — $1.5 million — for a week’s work in Naples, Florida.
MORE: LPGA schedule, results | Gallery
The CME title marks Kim’s 10th career LPGA victory, her third of 2019, and helped give her financial stability for the foreseeable future.
Below is a breakdown of how much each player earned in Naples this week:
|Position
|Player
|To par
|Earnings
|1
|Sei Young Kim
|-18
|$1,500,000
|2
|Charley Hull
|-17
|$480,000
|T-3
|Danielle Kang
|-16
|$269,637
|T-3
|Nelly Korda
|-16
|$269,637
|5
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-15
|$176,570
|T-6
|Lexi Thompson
|-13
|$119,683
|T-6
|Jessica Korda
|-13
|$119,683
|T-6
|Su Oh
|-13
|$119,683
|T-9
|Brittany Altomare
|-12
|$82,790
|T-9
|So Yeon Ryu
|-12
|$82,790
|T-11
|Ally McDonald
|-11
|$59,613
|T-11
|Marina Alex
|-11
|$59,613
|T-11
|Georgia Hall
|-11
|$59,613
|T-11
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-11
|$59,613
|T-11
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-11
|$59,613
|T-11
|Jin Young Ko
|-11
|$59,613
|T-11
|Caroline Masson
|-11
|$59,613
|T-18
|Katherine Kirk
|-10
|$46,289
|T-18
|Bronte Law
|-10
|$46,289
|T-20
|Inbee Park
|-9
|$42,234
|T-20
|Mi Jung Hur
|-9
|$42,234
|T-20
|Yu Liu
|-9
|$42,234
|23
|Megan Khang
|-8
|$39,529
|24
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-7
|$38,179
|T-25
|Shanshan Feng
|-6
|$35,052
|T-25
|Nasa Hataoka
|-6
|$35,052
|T-25
|Carlota Ciganda
|-6
|$35,052
|T-25
|Amy Yang
|-6
|$35,052
|T-29
|Eun-Hee Ji
|-5
|$30,447
|T-29
|Alena Sharp
|-5
|$30,447
|T-29
|Lizette Salas
|-5
|$30,447
|T-29
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-5
|$30,447
|T-33
|Nicole Broch Larsen
|-4
|$27,363
|T-33
|Azahara Munoz
|-4
|$27,363
|T-35
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-3
|$24,997
|T-35
|Jenny Shin
|-3
|$24,997
|T-35
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|-3
|$24,997
|38
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-2
|$23,309
|T-39
|Jaye Marie Green
|-1
|$21,322
|T-39
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-1
|$21,322
|T-39
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-1
|$21,322
|T-39
|Jing Yan
|-1
|$21,322
|T-43
|Ashleigh Buhai
|E
|$18,619
|T-43
|Mi Hyang Lee
|E
|$18,619
|T-43
|Amy Olson
|E
|$18,619
|T-43
|Cheyenne Knight
|E
|$18,619
|T-47
|Gaby Lopez
|+1
|$16,717
|T-47
|Morgan Pressel
|+1
|$16,717
|T-47
|Celine Boutier
|+1
|$16,717
|50
|Anna Nordqvist
|+2
|$15,703
|T-51
|Stacy Lewis
|+3
|$15,028
|T-51
|Chella Choi
|+3
|$15,028
|T-53
|Kristen Gillman
|+4
|$14,351
|T-53
|Lydia Ko
|+4
|$14,351
|55
|Minjee Lee
|+5
|$13,846
|T-56
|Mirim Lee
|+6
|$13,337
|T-56
|Hannah Green
|+6
|$13,337
|58
|Annie Park
|+7
|$12,832
|59
|Angel Yin
|+10
|$12,493
Comments